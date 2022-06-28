ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Window Coffee Bar Announces Second Location at The Royale

By Nadine Blanco
Window Coffee Bar recently announced that they are gearing up to open a second location at The Royale , a collection of local independent businesses coming soon to Melrose Mile . The work to bring this new development to life has already begun at 635 W. Glenrosa Ave. , where a former auto repair and body shop is being repurposed into a community-centric, service oriented complex.

This news comes just over a year after Window Coffee Bar’s debut at their current space on 16th Street, where customers can’t get enough of their unique beverage and pastry offerings. Iced drinks such as a fresh-squeezed lavender lemonade, prickly pear tea, and cold brew coffee are among the most popular choices on the menu.

Window Coffee Bar also sources amazing pastries that are made locally with fresh ingredients. Think homemade fruit tarts with fun fillings such as blueberry lime or raspberry prickly pear, plus vegan donuts that come in a wide variety of flavors such as churro, orange zest vanilla, and raspberry pistachio.

As construction on The Royale is expected to be complete by late 2022, Window Coffee Bar’s second location will likely be open this fall or winter. For updates, follow @windowcoffeebar on Instagram.



