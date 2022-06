KALISPELL, MONT. — After heavy rainfall and increasing temperatures, snowpack experts say high lake levels are here to stay for some time. “We had a big some pretty big snowpack from earlier in the winter and now it has to go somewhere. And so now it's coming down here, it's filling the lake up, and we just have to be patient and wait for levels to come down,” said Jim Elser Flathead Lake Biological Station Director.

