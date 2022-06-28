ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Palm Beach, FL

(Tweens) Graphic Novel Book Club: "The Witch Boy" by Molly Ostertag

village-npb.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know that reading graphic novels trains young brains to love reading? Join us for our...

www.village-npb.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Poetic Short Illuminates Dark History Haunting African American Women

Cara Lawson’s Indeed Rising Voices short “Crooked Trees Gon Give Me Wings” is set in Savannah, Georgia, in the 1880s. The time is 15 years after the Thirteenth Amendment was adopted, abolishing slavery in the United States, but it’s a story that remains uncannily topical more than a century later.
SAVANNAH, GA
IndieWire

‘Brian and Charles’ Packed a Lifetime of Stories Into Its Lo-Fi Inventions

Click here to read the full article. There are many delights in “Brian and Charles,” the Sundance crowd-pleaser that tells the story of a lonely inventor and the robot he builds to keep him company, but one of its greatest is the attention to detail evident in every location inhabited by the characters. The charm and earnestness of the performances and screenplay are deepened and expanded by sets and props that tell a lifetime’s worth of stories; when we enter Brian’s cluttered home, overflowing with homemade contraptions and vintage furniture, there’s an enveloping sense of his uniqueness as well as...
HOME & GARDEN
Reason.com

The Dirty Pictures That Revolutionized Art

Starting in the 1960s, a maverick band of young cartoonists like Robert Crumb, Art Spiegelman, Trina Robbins, and Gilbert Shelton starting churning out comic books the likes of which had never seen before. These "undergound" works definitely weren't aimed at kids and they didn't follow the exploits of costumed do-gooders or anodyne high schoolers like Riverdale High's Archie, Betty, and Veronica.
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Hypebae

Queer Art Magazine 'Container Love' Takes Over Weekday in Europe

Berlin-based queer art magazine Container Love is set to take over Weekday this summer with an all-new exhibition and T-shirt collection. Titled “#VisibleLove,” the exhibition features works from renowned photographers that seek to promote the duality of human existence through the queer gaze. The exhibition will be displayed...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ComicBook

Studio Ghibli: Jim Henson's Creature Shop to Create My Neighbor Totoro Puppets for Royal Shakespeare Company

Studio Ghibli has some truly iconic films under its thumb, but few can compare to My Neighbor Totoro. The movie, which Hayao Miyazaki released decades ago, has withstood the test of time to charm fans even today. Soon, the film will take on its wildest project yet as the Royal Shakespeare Company is producing a stage play based on My Neighbor Totoro. And to our absolute delight, reports have confirmed the production's puppets will be created by the team at Jim Henson's Creature Shop.
COMICS
NPR

Elizabeth Ito, creator of City of Ghosts

The Netflix series City of Ghost is a little tricky to explain. For starters, it is an animated children's show. The characters are three dimensional, mostly children that could be described as more thoughtfully designed Wii avatars. The series is set in Los Angeles, and the backgrounds are real places that thousands of people walk through every day.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Ostertag
Refinery29

The Modern Tarot Deck With 13,000 Amazon Reviews & A Near-Perfect Rating

A modern tarot deck may strike you as an oxymoron; according to Robert Place in The Tarot: History, Symbolism, and Divination, the cards developed in northern Italy in the early fifteenth century. But, in 2021, this Late Middle Age practice has become as commonplace as waking up and checking your Co-Star horoscope app. Many use tarot cards as a sort of pocket-sized spiritual therapist — or, as R29 writer Elizabeth Gulino describes it, "The cards are less about predicting the future than about providing guidance around how to best cope with things that crop up day to day." This brings us to The Modern Witch Tarot Deck: a diverse and contemporary take on the old-school Rider-Waite-Smith version that boasts a rare 4.9-out-of-5-star rating and over 13,000 reviews on Amazon. Illustrated by comic-book artist Lisa Sterle, the cards are brimming with everything from iPhones to LGBT+ themes and POC representation that its impassioned internet following calls beautiful and validating. After purchasing The Modern Witch from ESP, a spiritual store in Williamsburg, NY, I quickly became a dedicated member of its stan club and decided to investigate its viral online success even further.
LIFESTYLE
ARTnews

The Best Color Theory Books for Foundational Knowledge

Click here to read the full article. Delve deep into the wide world of color and make your compositions stronger with a crash course in color theory. As much a science as it is an art, color theory is a complex study that outlines prismatic relationships and how the human eye perceives the spectrum. The foundation of color theory is the color wheel, a diagram invented by Isaac Newton that maps the colors of the rainbow onto a circle. Color theory is especially concerned with the harmony of color combinations. It also identifies certain colors as primary, others as secondary,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy