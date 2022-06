A look at how Wyoming’s trigger bill will affect women’s health-pkg- Casper News Now at 5 pm - VOD - clipped version. Wyoming’s trigger law will likely go into effect within the next month. The new legislation will affect women’s health and may affect birthing fetuses with abnormalities, in vitro eggs, and what the medical field can and can not do to help mothers. Shelli and Eric Stewart are the happy parents of 4 children, but their journey into parenthood hasn’t always been easy.

WYOMING STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO