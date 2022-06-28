ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Colchester First Selectman pulls book from library, sparks controversy

By Christian Colón, Roger Susanin
Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The First Selectman of a local town has come under scrutiny after a book was removed from the shelves at Cragin Memorial Library. The book “Who is Rupaul?” was pulled after a parent complained to Colchester First Selectman Andreas Bisbikos. Bisbikos writes in a Facebook...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 14

Mutts Rule
1d ago

Stop sexualization in education. Education should be separated from state. School choice has never been more necessary

Reply
4
Danny Chaney
1d ago

The book shouldn’t be in the children’s section of it’s an autobiography great put it there but this doesn’t belong in the kids books

Reply
2
Related
connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut’s Youngest City – Who Knew?

… that the city of West Haven, incorporated in 1961, is Connecticut’s youngest city but one of the state’s oldest settlements. Settled in 1648, West Farms (now West Haven) was a part of the original New Haven Colony. In 1719, it became the separate parish of West Haven, and in 1822, after several failed attempts at incorporation, it joined with neighboring North Milford to become the town of Orange. In 1921, West Haven split from Orange to become a separate town, and was finally incorporated in 1961 as a city, making it the last city incorporated in the state. West Haven is perhaps best known as the home of Savin Rock Amusement Park, a popular late nineteenth century seaside resort that ran along the west side of New Haven Harbor and over the years evolved into a general amusement park. Savin Rock Amusement Park closed in the 1960s but remains a cultural icon in Connecticut memory.
WEST HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Clinton Encouraging Action Against Knotweed

The invasive Japanese knotweed is on the rise on the shoreline and Clinton’s Conservation Commission has posted steps to help keep it under control. (Photo courtesy of Nicki Dakis) Invasive plant species are nothing new to garden hobbyists. However, the Japanese knotweed plant is so infamous that citizens and...
CLINTON, CT
WTNH

Under the radar: Connecticut’s best hidden gems

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut, nestled between a slew of states across New England, is often overlooked. Though it may be small, the state is jam-packed with a variety of unique adventure spots. All you have to do is dig a little deeper. We’ve compiled a list of hidden gems waiting to be explored. Unique farms […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cragin Memorial Library
ABC6.com

Controversial Dunkin’ social media post sparks public backlash

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A social media post from the official Dunkin’ Facebook account has sparked backlash from the public. Last week, the company shared a post to promote the grand opening of the Sockanosset Cross Road location in Cranston. It read in part, “Open to White Cranston, RI, residents.”
CRANSTON, RI
NBC Connecticut

Children's Book Creates Controversy in Colchester

A children’s book is creating controversy in Colchester and it centers on a book about the drag queen RuPaul. Right now, the book is up at the desk at the library so people can still see it for themselves. And according to online records, you can also find it at many libraries in the state.
COLCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Elizabeth Park in Hartford is in full bloom

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s time to stop and smell the roses, especially if you are in Elizabeth Park. The roses are in full bloom, and park managers say they are seeing some of the biggest roses ever this year. The park has over 10,000 bushes. Elizabeth Park is...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Four towns in Litchfield voted to regionalize at referendum

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Four towns in Litchfield are now merging into one school district. On Tuesday Warren, Morris, Goshen, and Litchfield voted on a referendum to merge schools to create one region, Region 20. The unofficial results show that this referendum passed in each town. Before the referendum, Warren,...
NBC Connecticut

Hollywood Shines the Spotlight on Connecticut in ‘Code Name Banshee'

It’s got some of Hollywood’s hottest stars, Antonio Banderas, Jamie King and Tommy Flanagen and the backdrop for ‘Code Name Banshee’ is the State of Connecticut. “It was controlled chaos, I think it’s the best way to describe it,” Sarah Floroski Nielsen, Executive Director of Simsbury Main Street Partnership said.
SIMSBURY, CT
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: A conversation with Dr. Bill Petit

(WTNH) — This summer marks 15 years since a horrific crime that changed Connecticut forever. The murders of Jennifer-Hawke Petit and her daughters Hailey and Michaela in the Cheshire home invasion shocked the state and the nation. Out of unimaginable grief grew a foundation in their memory, the Petit...
CHESHIRE, CT
Eyewitness News

$25,000 reward offered in 10-year-old Middletown cold case

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A New Britain mother was brutally murdered back in 2012. On Wednesday, Governor Lamont offered a reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest. Diana Eichler was murdered in 2012. Her mother and daughter are still hoping to get answers. “It’s a nightmare that I...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Daily Voice

Duo Sentenced In Scheme To Murder Individual, Set Fire To Bridgeport Business

Two men were sentenced to years in prison for their roles in a plan to murder an individual and set fire to a Fairfield County business. Luis Mercado, age 55, of Bridgeport, and 35-year-old Luis Mejias, of Waterbury, were sentenced on Monday, June 27, to 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
zip06.com

North Branford Town Manager Leaving for Plainville Post

North Branford Town Manager Michael Paulhus, shown here at the June 21 Town Council meeting, will leave his post of 9 years on August 5 in order to take on his new role as town manager for the Town of Plainville. Image Capture from Totoket TV/Facebook) After doing his part...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
theweektoday.com

Owners of dog ordered euthanized file appeal

MARION — The owners of a dog ordered euthanized after attacking another canine have appealed the ruling, Town Administrator Jay McGrail said. The specifics of the appeal were not known as of June 28, which was the last day that the dog’s owners, David and Jennifer MacDonald, could appeal the decision.
WATERTOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: 3 people hurt in Waterbury fire

A man from Deep River is facing charges after getting into a confrontation with a boy. Channel 3's Chief Political Reporter Susan Raff sits down with Denise Merrill to discuss her career. Max Scherzer pitches at Dunkin Donuts Stadium. Updated: 6 hours ago. Max Scherzer pitches at Dunkin Donuts Stadium...
WATERBURY, CT
zip06.com

Life's a Beach in East Haven

East Haven’s 20th annual Beach Party and Fireworks on June 26 called for fun in the sun on the beach. The afternoon-long event featured food, vendors, and live music including a performance by Wanted DOA, a Bon Jovi tribute band.
EAST HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy