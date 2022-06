In its more than 300 year existence, design firm Studio Ashby’s first brick-and-mortar outpost has lived many lives: first as the Blewcoat School in the 1700s, then as an information center, then as a bridal boutique. Now, it’s half Sister showroom, half office—and simply hanging artwork at the Grade I historical site’s walls has been ”the equivalent of trying to make changes at Buckingham Palace,” says founder and creative director Sophie Ashby. Even touching up the white paint required getting on a two-month waitlist for approval.

LIFESTYLE ・ 22 HOURS AGO