Breaking down our John Deere Classic picks and best bets for this week at TPC Deere Run with our PGA Tour expert picks for Top 10, winner and more. Put the tractors down on the teebox, it’s time for the John Deere Classic as the PGA Tour heads to TPC Deere Run in Silvis, IL this week before making a big trip overseas. Because of that, the field this week for this event is less than stellar with Webb Simpson and Adam Hadwin installed as the favorites, which should tell you what you need to know about this week.

SILVIS, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO