Click here to read the full article. Men, I just finished reading the most disturbing attack of my lifetime on individual liberty in America, and an astonishing abuse of power that further undermines our constitutional system at a precarious moment for our democracy. If you haven’t fully read Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, you should. As an attorney who studied constitutional law, I am appalled. As a veteran who pledged to support and defend the Constitution, I am appalled. As a son, boyfriend, nephew, cousin, friend and ally, I am appalled. Make no mistake, Friday’s Supreme Court decision reversing Roe and Casey...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO