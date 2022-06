Despite an onslaught of backlash following multiple controversial changes, Netflix still remains the world’s leading streaming service. That said, its reign could still conclude very soon, especially if the streaming platform continues to lose subscribers. However, we’re not here to look at the content provider’s downfall. Instead, we’ll actually look at Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched films ever; and interestingly, one actor seems to be a major draw for viewers.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO