Dixmoor Treasurer Anthony McCaskill arrested after fireworks complaint in Harvey

Dixmoor treasurer arrested after fireworks complaint in Harvey; Dixmoor village pres. says it's poli 02:38

DIXMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- A fireworks show in south suburban Harvey didn't go as planned – it ended with the Dixmoor village treasurer getting thrown in jail.

The treasurer is now facing charges. But CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov found the Dixmoor village president is not concerned about it at all.

Kozlov asked Dixmoor Treasurer Anthony McCaskill if he wanted to comment on his arrest. He replied, "I can't answer questions with the ongoing litigation going on."

McCaskill is out of lockup – but as seen there, he is not saying much about the charges he is now facing. But McCaskill's boss, Dixmoor Village President Fitzgerald Roberts, had plenty to say while sitting right next to him during a Zoom call.

"I believe it's a political struggle to make someone look bad," Roberts said.

It all started Saturday, when McCaskill – who is also Dixmoor's human resources director – was at a basketball court with his wife and others near 148th Street and Broadway in Harvey. Police were called because of illegal fireworks.

According to the police report, when Harvey officers arrived, McCaskill got belligerent and drove off. The report said wife, Kisha McCaskill – the executive director of the Harvey Park District – drove off in a second car.

According to the report, Kisha McCaskill began driving recklessly – refusing to stop for police – and ending up at the Harvey Police Department. She was arrested.

Police said Anthony McCaskill then showed up and begin fighting with police, and he too was arrested.

Anthony McCaskill is now charged with four misdemeanors – aggravated assault, fireworks, resisting and obstructing a police officer, and an ordinance violation. Kozlov asked Village President Roberts if those charges left him concerned.

"No, it does not concern me, due to the fact that I know the motivation behind it, pretty much," Roberts said, "which is political."

There is some history between Anthony McCaskill and current Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark. They both ran for mayor in the last election.

McCaskill is also the former head of the Harvey Park District before his wife took over.

Mayor Clark issued a statement saying he is deeply disappointed by the McCaskills' actions – especially the way they treated police officers. But Roberts said Anthony McCaskill will remain in his appointed office.

"McCaskill is doing a wonderful job here in the Village of Dixmoor, and fireworks does not have nothing to do accounting," Roberts said.

There is another political layer to this controversy. Sources tell Kozlov that Anthony McCaskill is planning to run against Harvey Mayor Clark in next year's election.

But until that time, the next thing on the agenda for Dixmoor's treasurer is a late July court date.