Schaumburg, IL

Family of Schaumburg woman who died in Florida parasailing accident to file lawsuit

By CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of a Schaumburg woman who died in a parasailing accident in South Florida last month is filing a lawsuit.

Supraja Alaparthi, her son, and her nephew were in flight off Marathon, Florida when a strong gust of wind "pegged" their parasail - meaning the wind took over control of the parasail from the boat below.

This made for a situation so dangerous that the captain made the difficult choice to cut the line tethered to the victims. They were dropped from an unknown height and dragged through the water by the floating parasail until it finally hit the old Seven Mile Bridge, the report said.

Alaparthi, 33, died in the accident. Her son Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, and nephew Vishant Sadda, 9, were both injured.

Alaparthi's son Sriakshith's injuries were described as minor. Nephew Vishant was taken to an area hospital for additional treatment.

On Tuesday, The Haggard Law Firm will announce details of a lawsuit connected to the incident.

CBS Chicago

WeatherTech deadly shooting suspect in court

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The suspect in last week's deadly shooting at the WeatherTech factory in Bolingbrook is due back in court.Twenty-seven-year-old Charles McKnight is accused of killing one person and injuring two others. He worked for a temporary employment agency and had been working at WeatherTech for a few weeks.The agency said it used a separate company for background checks and that McKnight signed an affidavit saying he had no prior criminal charges.He did face criminal charges in several cases dating as far back as 2013, but all of the charges were dropped. McKnight's bond is set for $5 million. 
BOLINGBROOK, IL
