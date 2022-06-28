ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murphy, OR

Structure fire destroys two-story home

By Caleb Michael
KDRV
 2 days ago

MURPHY, Ore. - Rural Metro Fire and ODF crews are mopping up what remains of a large, two-story home that was...

www.kdrv.com

KDRV

Half-acre grass fire starts from structure fire in Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - ODF firefighters are mopping up a half-acre grassfire that resulted from a structure fire on the 400-block of Nugget Drive in Rogue River. Crews were able to quickly create a break with a bulldozer and firefighters on scene are now reinforcing fire lines and looking for potential new starts. A Type 2 helicopter was also brought out to do a recon flight for additional spot fires in the area.
ROGUE RIVER, OR
KDRV

Man found dead in Medford irrigation canal

A drowning was reported around 8:30 this morning along Biddle Road near East McAndrews Road in Medford. Medford police have identified the deceased male and are trying to notify next of kin before releasing the man’s name publicly. They released the following information this afternoon:. On 6/28/22 at 08:41...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Jack Creek Fire started, ended east of Hugo

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District says a fire that started today also ended today. It says the Jack Creek Fire is 100% wet lined and by noon all active fire was extinguished. ODF says a 15-person Bureau of Land Management crew went to help ODF firefighters...
MEDFORD, OR
KCBY

DFPA crews battle multiple fires in Douglas County to start week

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association reports crews have battled three fires so far around the county this week. Two of them were powerline-related and one is under investigation. Highway 38 Fire, Elkton. On Monday (June 27), around 5 p.m., DFPA, Kellogg Rural Fire District and Elkton...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Local
Oregon Accidents
City
Murphy, OR
City
Applegate, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kqennewsradio.com

MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE VERSUS DOG COLLISION

An Arizona man was hospitalized after a motorcycle versus dog collision Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said the accident happened at 8:10 a.m. in the 7600 block of Bullock Road in the Oakland area. A deputy arrived and found a motorcycle on the side of the road....
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FIRE CREWS RESCUE MAN FROM WELL

Crews with Douglas County Fire District No. 2 rescued a man from a well on Saturday night. Battalion Chief Mark Hernandez said shortly before 6:00 p.m. a report came in that the victim had fallen approximately thirty feet into the well, while attempting to fix the pump. Hernandez said the incident occurred on Harmony Drive in Green. Hernandez said first responders requested the district’s technical rescue team to assist with removing the man from the well.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
actionnewsnow.com

Hikers rescued by CHP helicopter in Siskiyou County Monday

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Two hikers were rescued by helicopter after getting lost in the wilderness near Taylor Lake in Siskiyou County over the weekend. On Sunday, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call around 4 p.m. from a woman who reported that she and her friend were lost near Taylor Lake and may need help out.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Man arrested after setting a home on fire in Crescent City

CRESCENT CITY, Calif — A man was arrested Saturday morning after setting a home on fire on July 25. Twenty-three-year-old Anthony Armstrong was arrested after Del Norte Sheriff's deputies rule the case as arson. Deputies said the fire occurred after a dispute among tenants of the residence. Deputies arrived...
CRESCENT CITY, CA
#Structure Fire#Rural Metro#Accident#Odf
KDRV

ODF Southwest ups fire danger level, and restrictions, Friday

MEDFORD, Ore. -- The fire danger level in Jackson and Josephine counties will increase to "moderate" level this Friday. Oregon Department of Forestry's (ODF) Southwest District-protected lands move to that risk level 12:01am July 1. It says additional fire restrictions for the public will take effect as the Industrial Fire Precaution Level will remain at Level 1. ODF says these regulations affect 1.8 million acres of state, private, county, city and Bureau of Land Management lands protected by ODF's Southwest Oregon District.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DRIVER CITED FOLLOWING ROLL OVER CRASH FRIDAY NIGHT

A driver was cited following a roll over crash Friday night in Winston. A report from Winston Police said just before 7:00 p.m. an officer arrived at the intersection of Main Street and Douglas Boulevard, following a report of the wreck. An investigation revealed that a Roseburg man was driving his SUV at an estimated thirty-five miles per hour when he ran the light while traveling southbound through the intersection. That vehicle hit a sedan, also driven by a Roseburg man, which was attempting to turn left onto Main Street.
KDRV

Local agencies highlight water safety after recent water rescues

Jackson County - With recent water rescues in nearby rivers and creeks Jackson County search and rescue crews want to highlight water safety for the summer. With hot temperatures, people will likely find themselves at popular waterways this summer. However, everyone should be aware of the huge contrast between the outside temperature and the water temperature.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED DUII INCIDENT

A woman was arrested for an alleged DUII incident on Tuesday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 8:45 p.m. a deputy observed a sedan facing north in the northbound lane at the intersection of Garden Valley Road and Melrose Road. It was evident that the vehicle had been struck and spun around while traveling southbound. A pickup was located off the west side of the roadway in a vineyard where it had landed after rolling. There were no reported injuries.
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 12:22 p.m.] Ridge Fire Burning West of Mount Shasta This Morning

Last night, a new fire blazed up west of the City of Mount Shasta in Siskiyou County on Rainbow Ridge. A number of spot fires kept crews busy throughout the night. This morning, the fire is estimated to be about 10 acres and burning in heavy timber, according to the Cal Fire SKU’s Facebook page.
KDRV

Remembering Aquila Reuben Harris

Family and friends described him as a rambunctious kid, who was always kind to others. The community came together to hold a candlelight vigil Wednesday night to remember Aquila Reuben Harris, the 7-year-old boy who passed away after Saturday’s water rescue in Little Butte Creek.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

COUPLE BOTH JAILED FOR FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT

A couple were both jailed for fourth-degree assault following an incident Monday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at about 7:40 p.m. the pair got into a fight in the 400 block of Beach Boulevard in Winchester Bay. Both gave each other physical injuries to the face and wanted to pursue charges. Bail for each was set at $6,250.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Ask 10: Who is responsible for cleaning up a possible former illegal grow in Williams?

Josephine County, Ore — News10 viewer Robert T. wrote in and said, “We live adjacent to a former(?) illegal grow, which the county or state came and mowed down on July 1st, 2021. Since that time, broken down hoop houses, metal poles, and including all the plastic and all the trashed infrastructure, as well as open buckets of unknown chemicals, have been lying in the field with no signs of any clean up. We were first informed that if the property owner(s) did not clean up the debris within 60 days then the government would come in and clear the land, charging the land owner for the work. That did not happen, and the trash continues to break down and become an environmental mess. Can you please find out who is responsible for this clean up and what can we do to get the trash off of our neighboring land?"
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Jackson County residents continue to fight proposed gravel mine

JACKSON COUNTY — A Jackson County community is continuing to spread the word about a potential gravel mine that could be placed in their neighborhood. The 64-acre mine, which would go near where Hwys. 62 and 227 meet north of Trail, was initially denied by the Jackson County Planning Department earlier this year.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Three suspects charged related to overdose incidents in Jackson County Jail

Three women were arraigned last week on charges related to overdose incidents at the Jackson County Jail on June 20, 2022. Sylvia Rose Hutchinson-Hernandez, Jennifer Rene Wilkes, and Sheena Ann Cortez were each arraigned on June 23, 2022. bail for each is set at $200,000. Their next court appearances are scheduled for June 30.
KDRV

Woman said "she had shot someone" in Grants Pass fatal shooting

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Police say a Grants Pass man is dead from a shooting during an apparent domestic disturbance today. They say a woman called police to say "she had shot someone." Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) says 46-year-old Scott Allen Harris died from an apparent gunshot wound this...

