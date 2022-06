SEDONA, Ariz. — 53-year-old David Chesney of Queen Creek has died after being shot during a confrontation on Saturday southwest of Sedona, officials say. Deputies with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office reported to a trailer home near Red Rock Crossing on Saturday evening for reports of shots being fired. Once there they found one man dead on the scene, and two other people being detained by Sedona Police Department officers.

SEDONA, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO