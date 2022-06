Henry Wadsworth Longfellow and George Washington were just two of the many people who called 105 Brattle St., West Cambridge, home over the years since its construction in 1759. The lives of various inhabitants represent a wide range of stories. They include stories of enslavement and emancipation, stories of success and defeat, stories of love and loss. The loves and losses are by no means limited to heterosexual ones; at least three generations of queer people lived at 105 Brattle St. and left records of their existence. Read on for some of their stories.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO