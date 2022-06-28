ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queensbury, NY

Senior Spotlight: Duffy pulling double duty at Army

By Griffin Haas
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ylLy_0gO38vCj00

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Most athletes would be thrilled to reach the division one level in one sport, but that wasn’t enough for Brigid Duffy. The Queensbury standout is getting ready to double down at one of the nation’s most prestigious institutions.

Get the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

One year after committing to play lacrosse at West Point, an impressive feat in itself, Duffy committed to play soccer as well. Two division one sports on top of the unique challenges the United States Military Academy has to offer is certainly a lot to take on. But after leading her soccer and lacrosse teams to section championships this past season, on top of successful hockey and basketball careers, Duffy isn’t worried. “I mean two sports will be easier than four,” said Duffy. “It will be definitely a lot different at West Point as far as the military aspect but I know I’ll be able to handle it with academics and I’ll have lots of people to help me.”

Her biggest supporters, parents Tim and Gretchen Duffy, already know a thing or two about what Brigid will experience, and inspired her choice to go to West Point. “Both my parents were in the military and I’ve always kind of looked up to that role,” said Duffy. “I respect and honor it so I would like to be in that position as well.”

Patroons blow out Bobkats to capture regional final

Just like the pride in serving our country, the passion for sports runs deep the through Duffy family. Brigid is one of 10 Duffy kids. During both her section title runs this year, her sisters, sophomore Bayley and eighth grader Kady, were right by her side. “Not a lot of people get that opportunity to play with two of their siblings.” said Brigid. “It’s like having two other brains on the field.”

With Brigid the second oldest of 10, the Duffy name is one you might be hearing a lot of. Who knows, maybe they’ll field their own team. “That’s probably what my parents are hoping to do,” said Duffy with a laugh. “We could probably field a soccer team right now. But there’s definitely a lot more coming up the line and I’m just hoping that I was a good enough role model for them and they’ll kind of look after my ways and follow my lead.”

UAlbany men’s basketball starts summer workouts

Duffy set the single season program record in goals for the Spartans’ girls lacrosse team this past season, leading Queensbury to it’s fourth straight section title. Duffy was a part of all four teams.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
saratogaliving.com

Who Was the Real Abner Doubleday?

Cooperstown is home to only 1,730 people, but more than 300,000 journey to the tiny Otsego County village’s world-famous cultural attraction each year. In fact, Cooperstown” and “baseball” have become so connected—almost synonymous, in fact—that it’s rare to stop and think, “Why, exactly, is the National Baseball Hall of Fame in a tiny town in Upstate New York?” That’s a shame, because the answer is a whopper of a fairytale involving Ballston Spa native Abner Doubleday, who was inaccurately credited with a legacy more fantastical than he could have ever imagined.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Kellier visits family for first time in seven years

In 2015, Siena forward Jordan Kellier left his home country of Jamaica to pursue his basketball dreams. With that decision, came sacrifice. Seven years away from his family. Fast forward to this summer, that sacrifice culminated in a truly magical moment, a trip back home to see his loved ones, and rediscover his roots.
LOUDONVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queensbury, NY
Sports
City
West Point, NY
City
Queensbury, NY
Queensbury, NY
Government
speedsport.com

Fonda Hall Of Fame To Induct 4

FONDA, N.Y. — A.J. Romano, Tim Clemons, Steve Welch and car owner Jeff McWalker will be inducted into the Fonda Speedway Hall of Fame & Museum on July 2. The sixth annual Dedication to the Fonda Speedway Museum Award will be given to Alton and Carole Palmer and the Eagles Club 3846.
FONDA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Syracuse hospital to be consolidated with St. Peter’s

Trinity Health, the owner of St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse, is consolidating its leadership team with St. Peter's Hospital in Albany in an effort to save money. The administrative restructuring results in a regionalized hospital system and its senior-most leader is based in Albany.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bayley
adirondackalmanack.com

Hiker lost for days in Dix Range; hiker dies on Cascade

On June 22 at 9 a.m., Ray Brook Dispatch requested Forest Ranger assistance in the Dix Range with the search for a 58-year-old from Singapore last heard from on June 19 at approximately 8 p.m. The hiker was communicating with his wife in Singapore while in New York for a week, but when she did not hear from him, she called for help.
NORTH HUDSON, NY
wamc.org

Groundbreaking held for HVCC North expansion in Malta

Officials broke ground Wednesday on Hudson Valley Community College’s STEM Education Center in Malta. HVCC’s STEM Education Center is part of the $12.5 million HVCC North project. The planned more-than-14,000-square foot center will be located next to the TEC-SMART Campus in Malta, just down the road from semiconductor...
MALTA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Double Duty#One Sports
Troy Record

Longtime Spa City resident celebrates 106th birthday

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Longtime Spa City resident Elizabeth “Bet” Smith celebrated her 106th birthday on Sunday, marking the start of a new year for the beloved centenarian. Born on June 26, 1916, Smith has experienced a lot in her 106 years, and she’s still finding ways...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Soccer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Carousel in Congress Park celebrates 20 years

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Free rides were offered Wednesday at the carousel in Congress Park in Saratoga Springs as a special milestone was celebrated. The free rides were in honor of the 20th anniversary of the carousel being brought to the park. The carousel was first built in 1910. When Kaydeross Park was sold […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy