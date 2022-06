The Oakland County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to establish a pilot program that aims to increase marine safety patrols on Oakland County lakes during the 2022 boating season at its meeting on June 23. The resolution, authored by Commissioner Kristen Nelson (D-Waterford Twp.), appropriates $50,000 for the program. Oakland County has more inland lakes, more registered boats and handles more watercraft accidents than any other county in the state.

