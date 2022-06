State Bar Foundation marks 75th year with special report. The Michigan State Bar Foundation (MSBF) has released a special report to commemorate its 75th anniversary. Since its establishment, the Foundation has made over 2,300 grants totaling more than $255 million and recognizing 1,497 active fellows for their professional excellence and service to the community. The Fellows also provide important financial support for Foundation activities and grants.

