June 28 Bless Your Heart

BYH, the founders wrote the Constitution, not the apostles. They added the Bill of Rights, not the Ten Commandments. Their intent was freedom of religion, not control by religion. They created a democracy, not a theocracy. Christianity is not a political party.

I’m puzzled by the need for Supreme Court justices to get police protection. Why wouldn’t they just arm themselves as they expect the rest of us to do?

Sorry, but there is no such thing as a “safe and legal” abortion. In every abortion, someone dies. BYH

Bless our hearts, if they’re going to make abortions illegal, they also need to outlaw Viagra and force a man to perform on his own vasectomy.

Bless their hearts. The liberals hair is on fire because the Supreme Court ruled to overturn the barbaric law of Roe vs Wade. Thanks SCOTUS for protecting life. Here’s a thought for the opponents. Use birth control.

Curses to Clarence Thomas, who just struck down family planning and reproductive rights. He showed us his plans in writing for the majority: “In future cases, we should reconsider all of the court’s substantive due process precedents, including ... the right of married persons to obtain contraceptives ... the right to engage in private, consensual sexual acts ... the right to same sex marriage ...” If you ever voted for a Republican, you will find out too late what you have done.

Now that Roe vs. Wade has been overturned can we overturn those self-checkout machines?

BYH, liberals are feeling tardy, they were late coming to the dance. Fascists are having a party, now they can get in your pants.

BYH, don’t forget to set your clocks back 50 years when you go to bed tonight.

Dear America: Please take off the frikkin gloves and do what it frikkin takes to preserve the rule of law. Sincerely, 243 years of America. Bless your heart.

I don’t know, Jane, I’m not sure I understand your logic. If you can’t kill babies you’ll burn down buildings and loot? BYH, I just don’t see it.

BYH to our Supreme Court. Today is a great day. Victory and justice have finally come for the unborn babies. It is time to stop the murder of the unborn babies. The unborn babies have no voice. Now Roe vs. Wade has been overturned. Thank you lord.

Now that Clarence Thomas has achieved his goal of overturning Roe vs Wade he, in his opinion, has said the court should also look at contraception, consensual sex and same sex marriage. Oddly, he didn’t mention interracial marriage. Can’t imagine why.

Make no mistake, this extremist Supreme Court just created a lot more single-issue voters who will vote this November. Midterms just got a lot more competitive.

