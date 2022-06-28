ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burkburnett, TX

City View coach dies following allegations made on social media

By Adam Bradshaw
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15lQwP_0gO36YbC00

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A City View coach who was placed on administrative leave while authorities investigate allegations of wrongdoing made on social media this weekend has died.

RELATED: City View ISD employee on leave following misconduct allegations

KFDX has confirmed through law enforcement authorities that Bobby Morris , Head Boys Basketball Coach at City View Junior/Senior High School took his own life Monday evening, June 27, 2022, at a home in Burkburnett.

Authorities were called to a residence in Burkburnett to conduct a welfare check on Morris after relatives became concerned over a potentially cryptic Facebook post, which as since been removed.

In the post, Morris apologized to his wife and family for the weaknesses in his life and asked them to remember that he loved them.

This comes after multiple allegations of inappropriate conduct were made on social media over the weekend of June 24, 25, and 26, 2022.

In a Facebook post, multiple screenshots are shown from alleged victims giving their stories and details of inappropriate encounters with the employee.

RELATED: City View ISD responds to social media allegations

City View ISD placed Morris on administrative paid leave as the allegations were investigated.

Superintendent Tony Bushong issued two statements during the day confirming the investigation but saying that formal complaints against the coach had not been received by the school or the school police.

At this time, no other details have been released. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest.

