Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw will be the last Raw before Money in the Bank and it will continue the build for the premium live event. WWE has announced that John Cena will be making his long awaited return tonight, and Kevin Owens will also compete in a Money in the Bank qualifying match. Recently Kevin Owens has been feuding with Elias and Ezekiel, and last week he declared that he would face either one of them on Raw.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO