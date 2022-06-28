ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Mom makes her 22-year-old daughter take a breathalyser test every time she comes home after a night out

By Waiyee Yip
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u1dxf_0gO36JbX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XdCml_0gO36JbX00
Jin, 22, says she's only allowed to drink alcohol after she gets married.

Weibo

  • A mother makes her 22-year-old daughter take a breathalyzer test when she's home after a night out.
  • Jin, the daughter, says she's only allowed to drink alcohol after she gets married.
  • The story went viral on social media and sparked wide debate about parenting styles in China.

Whenever 22-year-old Jin returns home after a night out, she finds her mother waiting at the door — with a breathalyzer test.

In a recent viral story shared over China's social media, Jin shared how her mother has banned her from drinking alcohol until after she ties the knot, per Chinese news outlet Xing Video . This is despite China only prohibiting the sale of alcohol to those under the age of 18.

"I've always passed the breathalyzer test because I don't even dare to drink," she told the outlet, adding that she must also conform to her mother's strict 10 p.m. curfew.

Jin didn't provide further details on the reasons behind the drinking ban, but the outlet said that her mother can be "at ease" only after seeing proof that Jin has not touched alcohol.

The story has sparked wide debate on social media, with the hashtag "22-year-old asked by mother to take breathalyzer test when she returns home late" receiving more than 290 million views on the Twitter-like Weibo platform.

Many Weibo users criticized the mother's "suffocating" parenting style.

"This is not parenting. It's practically foot binding," one user commented, in reference to the now-banned Chinese custom of breaking and tightly binding young girls' feet to make them smaller in the name of beauty.

"She's already 22, it's time for the mother to learn to let go," another user wrote.

Other users said they understood the mother's behavior. "There have been so many terrible cases of women being abused because of drunk men recently. The mother is just trying to protect her child," someone wrote.

Last year, several high-profile allegations of rape linked to heavy alcohol consumption made headlines in China. The cases included allegations by an Alibaba employee who claimed a supervisor and a client sexually assaulted her during an alcohol-fueled work gathering.

Meanwhile, one of China's biggest celebrities, Kris Wu, has been on trial after a teenager accused him last year of raping her while she was drunk.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 809

Maggie Seubert
1d ago

they have a completely different culture from ours, what we see as a suffocating controlling parenting style, is different from what they see. to them this type of parenting style is teaching self-discipline family values morals etc but in a much different way from what we teach it. the level of respect children have for their parents and their elders in their culture is something that is unwavering you do not disrespect your parent or your elders serious consequences come from that.

Reply(32)
104
Debbie Burtwell
2d ago

I am sure her Mom, has her reasons. All Mother's, have intuition. But if the daughter, chooses to drink, she is going to do it regardless. You, can't control them, at the age. It's time, for the daughter, to move out. Twenty Two Years Old. It's high time.🤨😐

Reply(38)
109
Dainty Minnie
1d ago

Great job mom. I didn't touch alcohol either when I was 22yrs old. My mom told us it was wrong. Take care of your daughter and don't listen to anyone because if anything happens to her you will be the only one crying. I am glad you love and care for her well-being.

Reply
44
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Wu
rollingout.com

Black mother arrested after showing no mercy to her children

A Paulding County, Georgia, mother was charged with malice murder after three of her children were killed. On the night of June 24, deputies received a call about a domestic disturbance at the home. Reportedly, a woman inside the home was attempting to stab the kids inside while the house was on fire.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Chinese
Daily Mail

'Beautiful' baby girl died at nine weeks old after grandmother woke up to find her 'floppy' with face part-covered by blanket in Moses basket, inquest hears

A 'beautiful' baby girl died at nine weeks old after her grandmother woke up to find her 'floppy' with her face partially covered by a blanket in a Moses basket. Daisy-Mae Stanley, from Leigh, near Wigan, had been staying at her grandparent's home with her family in November last year when the tragic incident took place.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Two 12-year-old girls saved by churchgoers from Tampa abduction after one mouths 'help me, this is not my dad'

A mother may have saved the lives of two children after spotting one mouthing 'help me, this is not my dad' when escorted by a man pretending to be her father. The two underage girls were leaving Cherry's Bar and Grill in FishHawk's park square in Tampa on Sunday night when 37-year-old David Daniels approached them and said he’d 'supervise' their walk home.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
The Independent

British woman ‘raped in front of husband by man who offered her massage on Goa beach’

A British tourist was raped on holiday in India in front of her partner, local media has reported.Senior police investigating the incident say the woman was on the beach in Goa when she was attacked by a man on 2 June. The woman made a formal complaint on Monday after consulting with her family and the British embassy in India, it was said.Police said on Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman at the famous Sweet Lake in North Goa.The man is accused of raping the woman under the pretext of giving her a massage while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Boy, 16, harassed woman for four years from age of 12 as he sent undertakers to her house to 'collect her body' and ordered unwanted taxis and takeaways as he called her 130 times a day

A teenage boy harassed a woman for four years, from when he was just 12, sending undertakers to her house to 'collect her body' and ordering unwanted taxis and takeaways as he called her 130 times a day. The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, began turning up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Heartbroken family of newlywed bride, 30, who was found dead in tanning cubicle after collapsing with suspected heart problem launch fundraising appeal to fly her home to New Zealand

The heartbroken family of a newlywed bride found dead in a Swansea tanning salon is raising cash to fly her home to New Zealand. Piata Tauwhare, 30, collapsed in the tanning booth after booking an appointment for an 11-minute session. The alarm was raised when her worried husband Ifan Jones,...
WORLD
The Independent

Botched surgery leaves baby’s head inside mother’s womb in Pakistan

Health authorities in Pakistan’s Sindh province are investigating a botched surgery that left a stillborn baby’s head inside the womb of a woman after it was severed from its body.The woman, 32, is from a remote tribal community and was first taken to a missionary charity hospital in the Chachro area of Tharparkar district, where attempts were made to deliver the breech baby – a situation in which the baby turns upside down or bottom down inside the womb.In a string of alleged malpractices, officials say the “inexperienced” doctors then tried to conduct a normal birth by taking the torso...
WORLD
Insider

Insider

475K+
Followers
29K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy