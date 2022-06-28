Legion baseball: Staude delivers go-ahead hit as Fort knocks off Jefferson

Gabe Staude plated the winning run on a single in the seventh as Fort Atkinson’s American Legion team topped rival Jefferson 6-5 at Jones Park Monday night.

Fort entered the seventh down 5-4, when leadoff man Kroix Kucken walked with one away and advanced to third on a base knock by Isaac Seavert, who was 3-for-4.

With two away, Kucken scored on a wild pitch by Jefferson starter Drew Peterson to square it at 5. Staude singled up the middle, bringing home Seavert as the Hawks won it in walk-off fashion.

Tyler Schroedl doubled and scored in Jefferson’s two-run third inning. Seavert singled and scored in the Fort fourth, cutting the margin to 2-1. In the fifth, Seavert delivered a two-run single with two away.

In the visitor half of the sixth, Jefferson snatched the lead back as Tyler Steinke led off the frame with a single and scored on No. 3 hitter Aidan Kammer’s double to center. Kammer scored via error later in the inning to make it 4-all.

Staude walked and scored on a wild pitch in the Hawks’ sixth. Jefferson pushed ahead 5-4 in the top half of the seventh as Zach Holland walked with one away and crossed home on a wild pitch.

Fort reliever Ryan Schoenherr entered with the bases loaded in the seventh and punched out Marcus Turley to end the threat. Schoenherr, who recorded just the final out of the seventh, went on to earn the decision.

Drew Kloster started for Fort, allowing two unearned runs on two hits with six strikeouts, no walks, in 2 2/3 innings. Noah Maier relieved him and fanned six, walking four, in four innings, permitting three runs (two earned) on two hits in four frames.

Peterson took the loss, allowing six earned on four hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out nine and walked six.

FORT ATKINSON 6,

JEFFERSON 5

Jefferson 002 002 1 — 5 4 0

Fort 000 121 2 — 6 4 4

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — J: Peterson L; 6.2-4-6-6-6-9; FA: Kloster 2.2-2-2-0-0-6, Maier 4-2-3-2-4-6, Schoenherr W; 0.1-0-0-0-0-1.

Leading hitters — J: Kammer (2B), Schroedl (2B); FA: Seavert 3x4.