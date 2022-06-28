ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Fresno County Social Services leaders plan meeting for west Fresno residents

 2 days ago

The Fresno County Department of Social Services is taking action to better serve people who live in west Fresno.

A meeting on Tuesday night will allow residents to learn about the services offered at the West Fresno Regional Center.

That includes social services - such as welfare to work, employment service, and child welfare.

Due to the pandemic, the county cut back the hours the center was open, which prompted a community rally last year.

Now, residents will have the opportunity to provide input on how the department can better meet their needs.

"We really want to hear their voices, we do not pretend to know what the community needs are, but we do intend to collaborate with them to help us inform us of what those decisions are. So they should be here, we really encourage participation," says Fresno County Social Services Deputy director Linda Du'Chene.

The meeting will be held inside the West Fresno center starting at 5:30 pm.

If you can't make it in person, you can attend online.

Here are the details of the event:

DATE & TIME:
5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022

LOCATION: 142 E. California Ave., Fresno, CA 93706

ONLINE: bit.ly/JuneWestFresno

CALL IN NUMBER: 1-408-638-0968 Meeting ID: 829 6690 7822.

