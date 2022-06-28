ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'A horrific human tragedy:' Migrants found dead in a semi-truck

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Authorities discovered the semi-truck in San Antonio, Texas, after a...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 32

Larry Davis
3d ago

Migrants? No these people were trying to ILLEGALLY enter the United States!! Migrant SO NOT enter in the trailer of a truck!! Sorry about your luck but enter through an entry point legally they would probably be alive right now!!

Reply(2)
18
Brandon Dunnegan
3d ago

never get in the back of a trailer in the summer nor winter. spring and fall can be deadly but there's always a chance you can survive. seriously and winter are almost zero chances to survive a few hours

Reply
3
jake
3d ago

that's what happens when you sneak into the US do it the right way people

Reply
10
 

easttexasradio.com

Police Arrest Driver Of Migrant’s Abandoned Trailer

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the arrest of Homero Zamorano Jr., 45, on criminal charges related to his alleged involvement in the deaths of 53 migrants found inside an abandoned tractor-trailer in San Antonio. If convicted, Zamorano faces up to life in prison or possibly, the death penalty. Officials said that he is originally from Brownsville but resides in Pasadena, Texas. The death toll of migrants is now 53, and San Antonio Police have arrested four.
KSAT 12

Motorcyclist killed in accident on Highway 16 on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday morning after he was hit by a big rig on Highway 16 on the South Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened as the motorcyclist, 41, tried to beat the light that had turned red on the northbound lanes of Highway 16 at Southwest Loop 410, not far from Palo Alto College, police said.
KSAT 12

Stretch of I-10 shut down after deadly midday crash

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police closed down a stretch of Interstate 10 East on Wednesday afternoon as they investigate a deadly crash involving a car and a pickup truck. A spokesperson with SAPD said two people in a truck pulled over to the center median after experiencing an issue with their vehicle.
KTSA

One dead in drive-by outside convenience store in East San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a convenience store on the East side. According to KSAT-12 , officers responded to the Circle K convenience store near the South W.W. White Road and East Houston Street intersection at around 4:15 A.M. Tuesday.
KTSM

RGV company claims no ties to migrant tragedy

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fifty people died Monday after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer on a remote back road near San Antonio. The truck was believed to be owned by an Alamo man, but the family says their trailer is parked at home and they believe it was cloned. Felipe Betancourt Jr. says his father […]
KSAT 12

10 juveniles in custody following large fight near Hemisfair

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police apprehended 10 juveniles following a fight between two groups in a parking lot near Hemisfair. No one was injured in the fight that happened around 4 a.m. Monday off South Alamo and East Nueva streets, police said. Police believed someone involved in the...
seguintoday.com

Lightning strikes causes fire on IH-10 West

(Seguin) – At approximately 3:15 pm this afternoon (Monday, June 27), the Seguin Fire Department was dispatched to a grass fire that ignited from a lightning strike in the 4400 block of IH-10 West. A strong north wind caused the fire to spread to the San Antonio RV dealership. 20 RVs burned in the fire. There were no injuries, and as of 4 pm, the fire was extinguished and contained.
jambroadcasting.com

More information released regarding Saturday’s plane crash near Kerrville Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration has confirmed that two fatalities resulted following a Saturday plane crash near the Kerrville airport. According to Kerrville Fire Department, KFD received a call on Saturday, June 25, at roughly 6:30 p.m. from witnesses describing a small plane crashing into a field just west of the airport near Peterson Farm Road. KFD was informed at the time of the first 911 call that the crash had caused a fast-moving grass fire at the scene of the plane’s impact.
