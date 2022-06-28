'A horrific human tragedy:' Migrants found dead in a semi-truck
Authorities discovered the semi-truck in San Antonio, Texas, after a...www.cnn.com
Authorities discovered the semi-truck in San Antonio, Texas, after a...www.cnn.com
Migrants? No these people were trying to ILLEGALLY enter the United States!! Migrant SO NOT enter in the trailer of a truck!! Sorry about your luck but enter through an entry point legally they would probably be alive right now!!
never get in the back of a trailer in the summer nor winter. spring and fall can be deadly but there's always a chance you can survive. seriously and winter are almost zero chances to survive a few hours
that's what happens when you sneak into the US do it the right way people
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 32