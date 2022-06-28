ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Andolini’s Pizzeria featured on national television

By FOX23.com News Staff
 2 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Andolini’s Pizzeria was recently featured on national television.

They were featured on the Cooking Channel’s ‘Carnival Eats’, a show about unique carnival food and recipes. Sunday’s episode featured the food Andolini’s served up at Tulsa Oktoberfest.

FOX23 spoke with the owner of Andolini’s during their viewing party of the episode.

Mike Bausch, the owner of Andolini’s Pizzeria, said he was very proud to represent Tulsa.

“Anytime there is something that takes the culinary scene of Tulsa and evaluates it to the national stage, we’re stocked about it. Whether it’s us or anyone. And we are very proud and happy it was us and that we are letting America know there is some cool stuff happening in Tulsa,” Bausch said.

In honor of the episode airing, all Andolini’s locations will be serving Oktoberfest-style beers and the dish featured on the episode all week long.

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa restaurant named among the most loved restaurants in the U.S.

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa restaurant is receiving some high praise. Lambruscoz Deli made DoorDash’s first ever list, “100 Most Loved Restaurants in the U.S.”. The deli, near East 41st Street and South Peoria Avenue in midtown Tulsa, managed to snag the 50th spot on the list. Fewer than one percent of restaurants on DoorDash qualified.
KRMG

Waterline break closes east Tulsa street

TULSA, Okla. — An east Tulsa street is closed due to a waterline break. The City of Tulsa said East 11th Street is closed at South 89th East Avenue because of a 12-inch waterline break. The city said the break has not affected any customers’ water service. Repairs...
TULSA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Drummond knocks off O’Connor in Oklahoma AG race

Tulsa attorney Gentner Drummond has knocked off incumbent Attorney General John O’Connor in the Republican primary in the race for Oklahoma attorney general. With no Democrat and only a Libertarian on the November ballot, Tuesday’s victory for the 58-year-old Drummond means he is almost certain to be Oklahoma’s next attorney general.
TULSA, OK
