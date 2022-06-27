ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

U.S. Navy Christens New Expeditionary Sea Base USNS John L. Canley

By Mike Schuler
gcaptain.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Navy on Saturday christened the USNS John L. Canley (ESB 6), the fourth ship for the U.S. Navy’s reclassified Expeditionary Sea Base (ESB) program, at the General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard in San Diego, California. The ship is named for Medal of Honor recipient, retired Sgt. Maj....

gcaptain.com

