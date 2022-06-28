Robert F. “Bob” Williams

Completed in 1916, the Masonic Temple has served as the focal point for Jacksonville’s Black community’s commercial and fraternal activities for decades. Anchoring LaVilla’s Broad Street, the six story building was designed by Victor E. Mark and Leeroy Sheftall of the architectural firm, Mark and Sheftall. Both Mark & Sheftall were trained under Henry John Klutho during the first decade of the 20th century. Designed as a mix of “Prairie” and “Chicago” School architectural styles, O.P. Woodcock began building the structure in 1912. Then valued at $102,000, the mixed-use building featured retail at street level, office space on the second and third floors, with the top floors being occupied by the Grand Lodge.

