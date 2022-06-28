ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Explorers find WWII Navy ship, deepest wreck discovered

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vNMAR_0gO34HuV00

A U.S. Navy destroyer escort that engaged a superior Japanese fleet in the largest sea battle of World War II in the Philippines has become the deepest wreck to be discovered, according to explorers.

The USS Samuel B. Roberts, popularly known as the “Sammy B," was identified on Wednesday broken into two pieces on a slope at a depth of 6,985 meters (22,916 feet).

That puts it 426 meters (1,400 feet) deeper than the USS Johnston, the previous deepest wreck discovered last year in the Philippine Sea also by American explorer Victor Vescovo, founder of Dallas-based Caladan Oceanic Expeditions. He announced the latest find together with U.K.-based EYOS Expeditions.

“It was an extraordinary honor to locate this incredibly famous ship, and by doing so have the chance to retell her story of heroism and duty to those who may not know of the ship and her crew’s sacrifice," Vescovo, a former Navy commander, said in a statement.

The Sammy B. took part in the Battle off Samar, the final phase of the Battle of Leyte Gulf in October 1944, in which the Imperial Japanese Navy suffered its biggest loss of ships and failed to dislodge the U.S. forces from Leyte, which they invaded earlier as part of the liberation of the Philippines.

According to some records, the destroyer escort disabled a Japanese heavy cruiser with a torpedo and significantly damaged another while battling the group led by the command battleship Yamato. After having spent virtually all its ammunition, it was critically hit by the battleship Kongo and sank. Of a 224-man crew, 89 died and 120 were saved, including the captain, Lt. Cmdr. Robert W. Copeland.

According to Samuel J. Cox, a retired admiral and naval historian, Copeland stated there was “no higher honor” then to have led the men who displayed such incredible courage going into battle against overwhelming odds, from which survival could not be expected.

“This site is a hallowed war grave, and serves to remind all Americans of the great cost born by previous generations for the freedom we take for granted today,” Cox said in a statement.

The explorers said that up until the discovery, the historical records of where the wreck lay were not very accurate. The search involved the use of the deepest side-scan sonar ever installed and operated on a submersible, well beyond the standard commercial limitations of 6,000 meters (19,685 feet), EYOS said.

———

This story has been edited to correct the name of the previous deepest wreck, the USS Johnston, not USS Johnson; that the USS Samuel B. Roberts was a destroyer escort, not a destroyer; and it was hit by the Japanese battleship Kongo, not the command battleship Yamato.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

REVEALED: One of the FIVE US Navy commanders axed in the last six days was ousted after being caught 'drunk driving'

One of the five US Navy commanding officers fired last week was removed from his position for being caught drunk driving, it has been claimed. Cmdr. Peter Lesaca, commanding officer of USS Preble guided-missile destroyer, was relieved from his duties 'due to loss of confidence in his ability to command,' according to a Navy statement released on Tuesday.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Vescovo
nationalinterest.org

Can U.S. Missile Interceptors Destroy An Attacking ICBM?

The SM-3 IIA’s size, range, speed, and sensor technology could enable it to collide with enemy ICBMs at the beginning or end of its flight through space. Attacking intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) spend roughly twenty minutes traveling through the “midcourse” phase in space which presents a time window that cutting-edge missile defense systems, such as the Ground-Based Interceptor (GBI), can launch their interceptors.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest Battle in US History

When Americans think of the deadliest battles in U.S, history, their attention usually turns to the Civil War. Over 600,000 soldiers were killed, which was an extraordinary part of the population of men in America. Measured against the country’s population that would be about six million people. There were 51,000 casualties at Gettysburg, of which […]
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Russia Beware: 54 Air Force F-35A Stealth Fighters Are Flying from Alaska

F-35 stealth fighters stationed in Alaska can reach anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere in one sortie. The U.S. Air Force now operates as many as fifty-four operational F-35A fifth-generation fighter jets at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, increasing the service’s attack range and firepower across the Northern Hemisphere. An...
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ships#Explorers#Wwii Navy#U S Navy#Japanese#American#Eyos Expeditions#Leyte
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Powerful Nuclear Weapon Ever Built

America dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima on August 6,1945. It was the first time a nuclear weapon was used to destroy a city and its population. This only happened twice in history. The U.S. dropped a bomb on Nagasaki three days later. Between the two, the explosions killed over 300,000 people. Several countries have […]
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
World War II
nationalinterest.org

A Class of Its Own: New U.S. Navy Submarine Will Be the World's Stealthiest

The Columbia-class will replace the U.S. Navy’s Cold War-era Ohio-class boomers—they’ll also be the quietest, deadliest submarines in existence. The Columbia-class will replace the U.S. Navy’s Cold War-era Ohio-class boomers — they’ll also be the quietest, deadliest submarines in existence. General Dynamics Electric Boat,...
OHIO STATE
Outsider.com

This ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Was a Decorated WWII Bombardier Before the Classic Series

Before taking on a role as Professor Roy Hinkley on the classic TV series “Gilligan’s Island,” Russell Johnson was a decorated World War II Bombardier. Snopes confirmed that the “Gilligan’s Island” star, who passed away in January 2014 at the age of 89, served as a bombardier in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He had notably flown 44 combat missions in the Pacific Theater during World War II.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

The Air Force’s next-gen fighter has moved into a critical new phase

WASHINGTON — The Air Force’s secretive and highly classified Next Generation Air Dominance fighter program has started its crucial engineering and manufacturing development phase, Secretary Frank Kendall said Wednesday. In a discussion at the Heritage Foundation, Kendall said the Air Force began early experimental prototyping on NGAD in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Navy’s Anti-Ship Arsenal Just Became More Lethal

Targeting software upgrades introduced the anti-ship capability to the SM-6 missile. The United States just concluded its ninth iteration of the biennial Valiant Shield exercise, a twelve-day event coordinating operations in the air, on land, at sea, and in the cyber domain focused on detecting, locating, tracking, and engaging a hypothetical adversary. The event includes units from across the Department of Defense and practices joint live-fire exercises across several branches.
MILITARY
The Independent

World’s deepest shipwreck discovered 7,000m down on sea floor off Philippines

A US Navy destroyer that sunk during World War II has been discovered nearly 7,000m below sea level off the Philippines, making it the world’s deepest shipwreck ever located.An exploration team from the Texas-based undersea technology company Caladan Oceanic and EYOS Expedition found the wreck during a series of dives over eight days this month. The team was looking for two ships that had sunk during Second World War battles.Divers found the shipwreck of the USS Destroyer Escort Samuel B Roberts (DE-413), also known as the Sammy B, at a depth of around 6,895 metres in the Philippines Sea...
MILITARY
ABC News

ABC News

717K+
Followers
162K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy