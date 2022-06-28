Fresno County businesses awarded for keeping working parents happy

It's Monday morning at Bitwise Industries in downtown Fresno, and the desks look lonely.

This is because the tech enterprise company allows employees to come in for a minimum of two hours and a maximum of four days a week. Right now, there are also employees using their unlimited Paid Time Off.

Vice president Thilani Grubel acknowledges in many businesses there's a stigma against using it. However, she said that's not the case at Bitwise.

"We are the exact opposite here. Our leadership models taking that time, and actually, my leadership is actually asking all of us to take 2-3 weeks right now by the end of July," she said.

Bitwise is one of five Fresno County businesses recently awarded First 5's Child-Friendly Business Award

Unlimited PTO, flexible scheduling and childcare benefit opportunities are the main ways Bitwise and the other recipients are fostering a parent-friendly work environment.

First 5's executive director said more and more working parents are no longer looking for companies offering work-life balance. They want "work-life integration."

"I come with my family as an employee. I'm my whole self at work, and I want to make sure employers understand that in order to get the best of me, I need to feel supported with all of my other responsibilities," said Fabiola Gonzalez.

According to Grubel, she can tell employees feel supported and sees it in their performance. She added that this has led to employee loyalty, higher productivity and less turnover.

"We make sure that we help all of our parents remove any barriers they may have to work at their highest potential," Grubel said.

and Success Together, Inc . also won the Child-Friendly Business Award.

First 5 has honored 83 local businesses since 2006.