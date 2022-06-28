COVID-19: Fond du Lac, WI Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

The U.S. reported over 665,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending June 26, bringing the total count to more than 85.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,005,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 26.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 32.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 29.3 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 14.3% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Fond du Lac, WI metro area consists of just Fond du Lac County. As of June 26, there were 32,690.0 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Fond du Lac residents, the 21st highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,532.2 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Fond du Lac metro area, unemployment peaked at 15.4% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 2.4%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Fond du Lac, WI metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 26 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 26 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 26 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 26 per 100,000 residents 24580 Green Bay, WI 319,401 106,653 33,391.6 747 233.9 22540 Fond du Lac, WI 102,597 33,539 32,690.0 285 277.8 36780 Oshkosh-Neenah, WI 170,411 55,026 32,290.2 391 229.4 29100 La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN 136,542 42,381 31,038.8 208 152.3 20740 Eau Claire, WI 167,406 51,894 30,998.9 383 228.8 39540 Racine, WI 195,602 60,529 30,945.0 699 357.4 11540 Appleton, WI 235,628 72,194 30,639.0 539 228.8 48140 Wausau-Weston, WI 163,140 49,689 30,457.9 654 400.9 33340 Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI 1,575,223 477,460 30,310.6 3,974 252.3 43100 Sheboygan, WI 115,178 34,431 29,893.7 328 284.8 27500 Janesville-Beloit, WI 162,152 46,253 28,524.5 401 247.3 31540 Madison, WI 653,725 179,298 27,427.1 744 113.8

