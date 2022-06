HERTFORD, N.C. — Not far from the peninsula in Hertford, North Carolina, the GPro Tour Championship kicked off on Tuesday at the Sound Golf links at Albermarle Plantation. Branded the EMPACT Cup after the Virginia Beach financial planning company, the event follows an identical format to the Fed Ex Cup. The players with the most points collected over the course of the season will compete for a $60,000 prize purse. It has a $15,000 guarantee for the first place winner. "The golf landscape has changed drastically over the last few years", says tournament director, Gary Haugh.

HERTFORD, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO