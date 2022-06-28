ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speed Cameras Will be Placed on The Basin Bridge

By Drakkar Francois
 2 days ago
Motorists driving thru the Basin Bridge will be monitored for speeding in the near future.

Governor John Bel Edwards signed into law Bill 435 and it is designed to help reduce traffic accidents by targeting speeders

The Basin Bridge is 18 miles long, and so that should take a driver 18 minutes to travel.

Shawn Wilson, secretary of Department Of Transportation and Development, says the speed limit is 60 miles per hour for vehicles - so if you can get across is less than 18 minutes you must be speeding.

Cameras will keep track of the vehicles that travel on the bridge, and those that cross in less than 18 minutes will be targeted. But you'll get a couple of chances to slow down, Wilson says.

After a couple of chances, and warnings, you're looking at a doubled fine, Wilson explains.

“The logic is we will first provide a notice that you have been documented as speeding and then we will provide a warning that you have been documented as speeding and then you get a violation on the third time that the fine will actually be double,” said Shawn Wilson.

