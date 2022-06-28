ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Diana Taurasi (27 points) propels Mercury past Fever

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pp6oG_0gO31u0700

Diana Taurasi sank seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points as the host Phoenix Mercury defeated the Indiana Fever 83-71 on Monday night.

Skylar Diggins-Smith added 17 points, Sophie Cunningham scored 16 and Diamond DeShields had 11 for the Mercury (8-12), who won their second straight after a three-game losing streak.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 22, NaLyssa Smith added 15 points and 11 rebounds, Emma Cannon scored 12 for all of her team’s bench points and Victoria Vivians also had 12 to lead the Fever (5-15), who scored just 13 points in the fourth quarter and 30 in the second half.

Mitchell made just 5 of 16 field-goal attempts.

These teams will meet again Wednesday night in Phoenix.

Down by four point at halftime, the Fever got within one on Vivians’ basket midway through the third quarter.

Diggins-Smith answered with a 3-pointer and assisted on Taurasi’s 3-pointer for a 57-50 lead.

Another 3-pointer by Taurasi and a basket by Reshanda Gray pushed the lead to 10 points.

Indiana closed within six points twice before Diggins-Smith’s basket gave the Mercury a 66-58 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Cannon’s basket started the fourth-quarter scoring, but Diggins-Smith answered with a jumper and Indiana went scoreless for more than three minutes.

Mitchell’s 3-pointer ended the drought, but Phoenix made six straight free throws and Cunningham added a 3-pointer for a 77-65 with 2:50 left.

Taurasi made two 3-pointers during an 8-0 run that gave the Mercury a 16-7 lead midway through the first quarter.

Mitchell hit a 3-pointer and Smith added a three-point play as the Fever closed within 22-21 at the end of the period.

A 3-pointer by Cunningham started the second-quarter scoring before Vivians scored eight points during a 13-3 run that gave Indiana a 34-28 lead.

Cunningham scored eight points, including the final five of the quarter, as Phoenix took a 45-41 lead into halftime.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Brittney Griner Is Reportedly Set To Take Big Step Monday

130 days after Brittney Griner was arrested at a Russian airport, the WNBA star reportedly appeared in court Monday for a preliminary hearing ahead of her trial. A trial date for Griner has yet to be announced but it should be coming down soon. If convicted, the seven-time All-Star could face up to 10 years in prison.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Heat interested in signing notorious Jimmy Butler enemy?

The Miami Heat may be pulling a Kobe Bryant-era Lakers move and signing a guy who prominently feuded with their star player. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported on Tuesday that the Heat are considering a possible free-agent move for Indiana Pacers forward TJ Warren, who is an unrestricted free agent this summer.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

The eye-opening Chris Paul factor helping drive Deandre Ayton out of the Suns

The situation between Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns remains one of the most intriguing to follow in the NBA offseason. While the Suns have officially extended a qualifying offer worth $16.4 million to Ayton, who is about to become a restricted free agent Thursday, it’s a much bigger offer that the center is looking to strike with the team. Ayton can still find that bag of money somewhere else, but there is also a non-financial reason why Ayton is not too keen on the idea of returning to play in the desert, particularly involving Chris Paul.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Yardbarker

Tracy McGrady reveals the only way to fix the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season widely regarded as championship contenders. It was them and the Brooklyn Nets. A big reason that everyone acknowledged was responsible for the Lakers’ struggles was the offseason acquisition of Russell Westbrook. He just couldn’t mesh with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A'ja Wilson
Person
Kelsey Plum
Person
Diamond Deshields
Person
Diana Taurasi
Person
Reshanda Gray
Person
Victoria Vivians
The Spun

Hawks Are Rumored To Be On Verge Of Blockbuster Trade

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly close to making a major move. According to WSB-TV's Zach Klein, the Hawks are "on [the] verge" of acquiring Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. They would reportedly exchange veteran forward Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round draft picks. While it's unclear how many picks...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Fired On Wednesday

LIU has fired head men's basketball coach Derek Kellogg after five seasons, according to reports. Firing your coach on June 29 is an interesting decision, but the Sharks already have a replacement ready to go: G-League Ignite program manager and former longtime NBA guard Rod Strickland. Strickland, a native of...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Report: Nets Make Feelings On Russell Westbrook Very Clear

The Brooklyn Nets reportedly aren't looking to host a Kevin Durant-Russell Westbrook reunion. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Los Angeles Lakers are about the only team interested in a sign-and-trade for Kyrie Irving at this time, with a trade package centered around the former MVP. Part of the road...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phoenix Mercury#Indiana Fever#Vivians
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Shaquille O'Neal 'Broke' News

Shaquille O'Neal probably has more money than everybody reading this sentence right now. Yet it's still seemingly not enough for his liking. In response to Kevin Durant telling Charles Barkley that older NBA players are bitter at current stars drawing higher salaries, Shaq admitted on The Big Podcast to feeling such jealousy.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Paul George Reacts To The John Wall News

Paul George and John Wall are about to be teammates. On Monday night, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that the Houston Rockets are buying out Wall, who sat out the entire 2021-22 season during the team's youth movement. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski quickly followed by revealing Wall's intentions to join the Los Angeles Clippers after clearing waivers when free agency begins Friday.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

ESPN Releases 2022-23 College Basketball Preseason Top 25

ESPN updated its 2022-23 preseason college basketball top 25 on Tuesday, which included some significant movement in the top 10. Jeff Borzello still has UNC as his No. 1 team, but he has moved Gonzaga up from No. 6 to No. 2. The Bulldogs made the leap thanks to Drew Timme, Julian Strawther and Rasir Bolton returning to school and star Chattanooga transfer Malachi Smith announcing he's heading to Spokane.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Brittney Griner's Wife Shares Update: Sports World Reacts

Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia. Her stay following her airport arrest earlier this year was recently extended six months, though the U.S. government continues to work on getting the WNBA star out. Wednesday, Griner's wife, Cherelle, shared a heartbreaking update on her status. Griner, one of the top...
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

63K+
Followers
50K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy