ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Taylor Ward’s 2-run double propels Angels past White Sox

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5yYy_0gO31t7O00

Taylor Ward’s two-run double in the seventh inning and a strong performance on the mound by Noah Syndergaard keyed the Los Angeles Angels’ 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox Monday night in Anaheim, Calif.

Angels left fielder Brandon Marsh also had a big night with three hits, including a triple, two runs scored, an RBI and a sliding catch in the outfield.

Syndergaard (5-6) gave up three runs in seven innings, striking out seven while walking one and allowing six hits. But the Angels entered the bottom of the seventh trailing 3-2.

Max Stassi began the inning with a walk and went to second on a single by Marsh. After a sacrifice bunt by Andrew Velazquez moved the baserunners to second and third, Ward belted a 97-mph fastball from Reynaldo Lopez (4-2) to right-center, scoring both pinch runner Monte Harrison and Marsh to put the Angels up 4-3.

Ryan Tepera (eighth inning) and Raisel Iglesias (ninth inning, 14th save) finished it off with a scoreless inning each. Tepera (three games) and Iglesias (two games) were hit with suspensions for their roles in the fight Sunday with the Seattle Mariners. But because they have appealed, they remain eligible to play.

The Angels took the lead against White Sox starter Lucas Giolito in the second inning. Jared Walsh led off with a single, and two outs later, scored on a triple by Marsh.

Marsh scored on an infield single by Velazquez, giving the Angels a 2-0 lead.

Syndergaard, meanwhile, started strong, retiring the first nine White Sox batters of the game before Tim Anderson led off the fourth with a single. Syndergaard took the 2-0 lead into the sixth when the White Sox were able to break through and tie the game at 2-2.

Anderson walked with one out and scored on a double by Andrew Vaughn. Marsh made a sliding catch on a liner to left-center by Luis Robert for the second out of the inning, but Jose Abreu followed with a double to score Vaughn.

The White Sox took a 3-2 lead in the top of the seventh on an RBI single by Josh Harrison that scored Gavin Sheets.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Longtime LA Insider Believes that Clayton Kershaw’s Comments About Freddie Freeman Were Taken Out of Context

Much has been made about Freddie Freeman’s emotional return to Atlanta this past weekend. The Dodgers first baseman shed many a tear during his three days at Truist Park. His tear-filled pregame press conference on Friday were replayed non-stop on Sunday’s national broadcast on ESPN. In response to Freeman’s emotions, Dodgers franchise pitcher Clayton Kershaw said he hopes the Dodgers aren’t Freddie’s “second fiddle”.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Mookie Betts will have new role with Dodgers after injury return, per Dave Roberts

The Los Angeles Dodgers are hoping to get star outfielder Mookie Betts back from the IL before long. Manager Dave Roberts revealed on Wednesday that the team is hoping to have Betts back in action before the All-Star Break, which begins Tuesday, July 19. While Roberts didn’t reveal a specific date for the 29-year-old to […] The post Mookie Betts will have new role with Dodgers after injury return, per Dave Roberts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
California Sports
Popculture

ESPN MLB Analyst Jessica Mendoza Reveals Who Is the 'Best Team in Baseball' (Exclusive)

The 2022 MLB season is getting close to the halfway point, and several teams are making a push to win a world championship. As of right now, which team has the best chance to win the World Series? PopCulture.com exclusively spoke to ESPN MLB analyst Jessica Mendoza, who said the New York Yankees have the best chance to win it all. But she also has her eye on the Boston Red Sox.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Angels Fans Witnessed A Familiar Sad Theme On Tuesday

The Los Angeles Angels are lucky enough to have perhaps the two best players in all of baseball on their roster, those being Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. Both of them hit home runs last night in game two of the Halos’ three-game set with the Chicago White Sox.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monte Harrison
Person
Raisel Iglesias
Person
Gavin Sheets
Person
Max Stassi
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Person
Taylor Ward
Person
Lucas Giolito
Person
Andrew Velazquez
Person
Josh Harrison
Person
Ryan Tepera
Yardbarker

Angels Pitcher Reportedly Suffered A Serious Injury In Sunday’s Brawl

In the aftermath of Sunday’s brawl between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels, the repercussions have started to set in. Several players and coaches have had suspensions levied their way. But for the Angels, there’s a little more to be concerned about than suspensions. One of their...
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Angels#The Chicago White Sox#Rbi#The Seattle Mariners
NBC Sports

Bizarre broken bat freezes Tigers' Baez, gifts Longoria odd hit

You never know what you’re going to see at the ballpark on any given day. During the bottom of the third inning of Wednesday afternoon’s Giants game against the Detroit Tigers at Oracle Park, Evan Longoria, batting with runners on first and second and one out, shattered his bat while hitting a grounder to shortstop.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Yardbarker

Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (White Sox vs Angels & Two Other Pitching Matchups to Target)

We utilized intense winds across the country yesterday to eke out a profitable 2-1 day in No Run First Inning (NRFI) and Yes Run First Inning (YRFI) bets. There's only nine games on today's MLB slate but I'm thrilled with the value on the board. Be sure to check out the BetSided team's previews as you're making wagers at WynnBET Sportsbook, but I've got a few bets to add to your ticket as well.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

63K+
Followers
50K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy