Multiple fatalities after Amtrak derailment near Kansas City

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri officials have declared a ‘large fatality event’ after a passenger train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago hit a dump truck that was blocking a public crossing and completely derailed on Monday. Three people are dead — including two on the train and one in the...

KMBC.com

Olathe couple among the first to file a lawsuit after Amtrak train derailment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe couple has decided to sue Amtrak after Monday's derailment. Passenger cars derailed after Amtrak's Southwest Chief 4 struck a dump truck at a passive railroad crossing. A passive crossing means it did not have flashing lights or automatic gates. Four people died, including the dump truck driver, and 150 others were taken to hospitals with various injuries.
KWCH.com

2 Kansas women among 4 who died in Amtrak derailment

MENDON, Mo. (AP and KWCH) - Authorities have identified the four people killed when an Amtrak passenger train collided with a dump truck earlier this week in rural Missouri. Two were from Kansas and two were from Missouri. The truck driver, 54-year-old Billy Barton II, of Brookfield, Missouri, died in...
KICK AM 1530

The 2 Best BBQ Cities in the US are both in the State of Missouri

A website has ranked the best BBQ cities in America and the state of Missouri dominated the list taking the top 2 spots, so which city comes in first and gets bragging rights?. According to the website Lawnstarter.com, St. Louis and Kansas City are the number 1 and number 2 Best Barbecue Cities in America. St. Louis gets bragging rights claiming the number 1 spot followed by Kansas City (that will certainly cause some arguments between locals of the two cities), but the website based the rankings on a number of different factors including categories like Most Cooking Teams in the top 25% of the past 3 World BBQ Championships, Most BBQ Festivals, and ratings for local BBQ restaurants. All of this led to St. Louis barely edging out Kansas City.
Death toll in Missouri Amtrak crash rises to 4, injuries to 150

A fourth person has died and more than 150 people were injured in rural Missouri after an Amtrak train crashed Monday into a dump truck, derailing all but one of the train’s cars, officials said. The train, headed from Los Angeles to Chicago, plowed into the truck near the...
Awesome 92.3

Missouri Has Many Small Towns. These Could Be 13 Of The Best

Not that long ago, I wrote an article about a small town in Missouri that had been named one of the best in the nation to visit. That small town was called Ste. Genevieve and if you missed that article you can read it HERE. Now we know that the Show Me State has a lot of wonderful small towns. Could these be 13 of the best? Perhaps. It is up for debate. How many of these town have you been to? For the purpose of this list, the town must have a population of about 20,000 or less.
kbia.org

Missouri's COVID-19 response rated worst in its region

Missouri’s COVID response was the worst in the region, across multiple metrics, including hospital usage. That’s according to the Commonwealth Fund, a national health-focused private foundation. Its 2022 Scorecard on State Health System performance also ranked Missouri last among neighboring states in other areas including health care access and affordability, avoidable hospital use, and income disparity.
The Kansas City Beacon

Why are more than a third of KC’s public swimming pools closed?

With the July 4 holiday weekend coming up, those wanting to spend time by public Kansas City pools are finding they have fewer options this year. Problems from maintenance to supply chain issues to lifeguard shortages have meant some pools in the region won’t be open this summer. In 2022, Kansas City Parks and Recreation […] The post Why are more than a third of KC’s public swimming pools closed? appeared first on The Beacon.
KMBC.com

Power outage affects customers Wednesday in the Plaza area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A power outage Wednesday afternoon affected areas near the Country Club Plaza. Evergy said the outage happened about 3:30 p.m. and affected up to 4,000 customers from south of Westport Road to almost Ward Parkway and from Roanoke to Mill Creek Parkway. The area was...
nypressnews.com

Amtrak train crashes into car in California, killing three

Three people were killed Sunday afternoon when their car was hit by an Amtrak train at a rural California crossing with no guard rails or signals. The passenger train was crossing through unincorporated Brentwood, almost 60 miles east of San Francisco, around 1 p.m. Sunday when it hit a four-door sedan, officials told the Mercury News. Upon impact, the car was tossed 60 feet from the tracks.
inkansascity.com

The Ultimate Fourth of July Guide to Fireworks in the KC Metro

There’s something magical about driving through the metro on the Fourth of July weekend and seeing pops of color illuminating the sky, and this year the fireworks displays are back in full force. Since the Fourth of July falls on a Monday—a work night for many Kansas Citians—many local...
KCTV 5

Plaza impacted by power outage on Wednesday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Plaza was impacted by a power outage this afternoon. According to the outage map online, about 3,000 customers were impacted. It began at 3:30 p.m. and the estimated restoration time was 5 p.m. Power appeared to be briefly restored at that time, then the map showed it went back out.
