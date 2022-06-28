Las Vegas AAA team out-drawing A’s on some nights

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland A’s attendance struggles in 2022 have been well-documented . The team is drawing an MLB-worst 8,358 fans per game in 2022, and on some nights, their minor league affiliate in Las Vegas is drawing more fans than they are.

The most recent series that the A’s played at the Coliseum was against the Seattle Mariners from June 21-23. The Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators had more fans in the park for games against the Albuquerque Isotopes over the same three days.

On Tuesday, June 21, 4,733 fans entered the Coliseum to see Seattle beat Oakland 8-2. On the same night, 7,106 people were at Las Vegas Ballpark to see the Aviators beat Albuquerque.

One night later, the story was the same. Las Vegas out-drew Oakland 6,376 to 5,414. The A’s played a matinee on June 23 and saw 8,215 fans, more than Las Vegas’ 7,509.

The Aviators nearly filled their ballpark on all three nights, which holds a capacity of 8,196 fans . Conversely, the A’s are not coming close to the amount of fans that their stadium can hold. For the American League Wild Card Game in 2019, more than 54,000 fans piled into the Coliseum.

The A’s attendance has been better on weekends. The team averaged 11,350 fans per game during a three-game set with the Royals from June 17-19.

The comparison with Oakland and Las Vegas bears additional significance because Las Vegas is a potential site for the A’s to move to if they do leave Oakland. The team is trying to build a new ballpark at Howard Terminal in Oakland, but KRON4 reported in 2021 that the team visited potential ballpark sites in Las Vegas.

On Monday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that MLB will not charge the A’s a relocation fee if they do move to Las Vegas.

