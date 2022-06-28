New initiative provides new hope for family of Birmingham homicide victim

The Alabama inmate who stole an ambulance at UAB Hospital six days ago was captured Tuesday on an Arizona sidewalk. Phillip Shane Bradford, 45, was taken into custody in central Phoenix, according to Northern District of Alabama U.S. Marshal Marty Keely. The Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force has been searching for Bradford since he made his dramatic getaway in Birmingham on June 22.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO