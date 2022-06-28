ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

New initiative provides new hope for family of Birmingham homicide victim

By Chip Scarborough
wvtm13.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department and FBI are...

www.wvtm13.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Homeless man killed in Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 59-year-old homeless man was killed in a June 27 Birmingham homicide, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office said the man, Benjamin Lee Doaks, sustained blunt force injuries during an assault on 6th Place North. Doaks was pronounced dead at 8:48 p.m. following the assault. Birmingham Police […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Critical Missing Person Investigation issued for Birmingham man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department has issued a Critical Missing Person investigation for 71-year-old Kerry Lee Walker. Authorities say Walker was last seen in the 7600 block of 2nd Avenue South, wearing a grey shirt, a dark colored jacket, and black pants. Authorities say Walker is a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham PD: Juvenile shot in Kingston area, investigation underway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An investigation is underway in the Kingston area after a juvenile was shot Wednesday night. Limited details are available at this time, but Birmingham police posted on Twitter that the scene was located in the 4500 block of 8th Terrace North. This content is imported from...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
New Hope, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
wbrc.com

Man dies of blunt force trauma in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 59-year-old man was found dead of blunt force trauma Monday night in Birmingham. The victim has been identified, but his family has not yet been located. The man, who is homeless, was found in the 200 block of 6th Place North around 8:48 p.m. Birmingham...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides#Fbi#Murder#Violent Crime
wvtm13.com

Organizers dispute sheriff's World Games resources claim

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Organizers are disputing the Jefferson County Sheriff's claims that some law enforcement agencies are pulling resources from the World Games. Check out what the Secret Service and the World Games CEO have to say about security staffing for the event.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Man suspected in 2 Ohio killings found dead in Alabama

FALKVILLE, Ala. — A man suspected of killing a woman and child in Ohio was found dead in Alabama from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A coroner tells news outlets that 32-year-old Dante Rashad Hawes of Dayton was found dead inside a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Falkville.
FALKVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AL.com

Jefferson County inmate who stole ambulance outside UAB Hospital captured by U.S. Marshals in Arizona

The Alabama inmate who stole an ambulance at UAB Hospital six days ago was captured Tuesday on an Arizona sidewalk. Phillip Shane Bradford, 45, was taken into custody in central Phoenix, according to Northern District of Alabama U.S. Marshal Marty Keely. The Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force has been searching for Bradford since he made his dramatic getaway in Birmingham on June 22.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man seriously injured after southwest Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Tuesday afternoon. According to BPD, officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2100 block of Powderly Avenue. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of “serious injuries.” No arrests have been […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Woman killed in wreck on I-59 NB in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman was killed yesterday on the intestate after her vehicle rear-ended a utility trailer. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 37-year-old Chalon Jumese Hinton struck the rear of a utility trailer being pulled by a truck that had come to a stop due to traffic.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ktbb.com

Manhunt underway after 2 sheriff’s deputies shot in Alabama

(BIBB COUNTY, Ala.) -- A manhunt is underway in Alabama for a suspect who allegedly shot two Bibb County Sheriff's deputies, officials said. The shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon on Highway 25 in the Cahaba River Wildlife Management Area during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle, according to Bibb County District Attorney Michael Jackson.
BIBB COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Murder suspect and driver charged in I-59 chase, crash that critically injured Homewood police officer

Formal charges have been filed against the man and woman who led a Homewood police officer on a chase that ended with the officer being seriously injured. Tryriq McCall, 20, who was wanted on a failure to appear warrant on a murder charge, is now charged with second-degree stolen property ant attempting to elude. He will be held without bond in the Jefferson County Jail.
HOMEWOOD, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy