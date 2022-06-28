New initiative provides new hope for family of Birmingham homicide victim

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 59-year-old homeless man was killed in a June 27 Birmingham homicide, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office said the man, Benjamin Lee Doaks, sustained blunt force injuries during an assault on 6th Place North. Doaks was pronounced dead at 8:48 p.m. following the assault. Birmingham Police […]
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department has issued a Critical Missing Person investigation for 71-year-old Kerry Lee Walker. Authorities say Walker was last seen in the 7600 block of 2nd Avenue South, wearing a grey shirt, a dark colored jacket, and black pants. Authorities say Walker is a...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An investigation is underway in the Kingston area after a juvenile was shot Wednesday night. Limited details are available at this time, but Birmingham police posted on Twitter that the scene was located in the 4500 block of 8th Terrace North. This content is imported from...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Dozens of busted interstate lights were turned on near the Birmingham airport Wednesday ahead of the World Games. Check out how many more repairs are in the works in the video above.
Birmingham — On Monday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Birmingham Field Office and the Birmingham Police Department announced a new initiative to try to solve eight homicides in Birmingham dating back to April 2021. The FBI will pay up to $10,000 in each homicide event (up to $60,000 total)...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 59-year-old man was found dead of blunt force trauma Monday night in Birmingham. The victim has been identified, but his family has not yet been located. The man, who is homeless, was found in the 200 block of 6th Place North around 8:48 p.m. Birmingham...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Deputy Willie Hall was honored by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in the "End of Watch Ride" ceremony. The service includes remarks from JCSO staff and the Birmingham Police Department where Hall served before becoming a deputy. A ride will conclude the event that consists of...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Organizers are disputing the Jefferson County Sheriff's claims that some law enforcement agencies are pulling resources from the World Games. Check out what the Secret Service and the World Games CEO have to say about security staffing for the event.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is issuing a blue alert after two Alabama deputies were shot in Bibb County, Alabama on Wednesday, June 29. Officials say that suspect Austin Patrick Hall, 26, is a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes who stands at 5-foot-9 and weighs 126 pounds. […]
FALKVILLE, Ala. — A man suspected of killing a woman and child in Ohio was found dead in Alabama from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A coroner tells news outlets that 32-year-old Dante Rashad Hawes of Dayton was found dead inside a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Falkville.
The Alabama inmate who stole an ambulance at UAB Hospital six days ago was captured Tuesday on an Arizona sidewalk. Phillip Shane Bradford, 45, was taken into custody in central Phoenix, according to Northern District of Alabama U.S. Marshal Marty Keely. The Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force has been searching for Bradford since he made his dramatic getaway in Birmingham on June 22.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Tuesday afternoon. According to BPD, officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2100 block of Powderly Avenue. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of “serious injuries.” No arrests have been […]
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman was killed yesterday on the intestate after her vehicle rear-ended a utility trailer. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 37-year-old Chalon Jumese Hinton struck the rear of a utility trailer being pulled by a truck that had come to a stop due to traffic.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A Jefferson County inmatewho escaped custody by stealing an ambulance from UAB Hospital last week was recaptured Tuesday near the west coast, according to U.S. Marshals. Phillip Shane Bradford, 45, was taken back into custody in the Phoenix, Arizona, area Tuesday afternoon after someone called...
(BIBB COUNTY, Ala.) -- A manhunt is underway in Alabama for a suspect who allegedly shot two Bibb County Sheriff's deputies, officials said. The shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon on Highway 25 in the Cahaba River Wildlife Management Area during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle, according to Bibb County District Attorney Michael Jackson.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — An Alabaster, Alabama, woman and former nursing home business office manager has been sentenced after being convicted of theft, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall. Paige Taylor Smith, 58, pled guilty to two counts of first-degree theft of property on May 17. Smith was then sentenced to 46 months in prison […]
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The check showed up in the mail this week. The money took three years, two lawsuits, and four court appearances to arrive, but Robert Walker finally received his reimbursement from the City of Birmingham for damage to his car from a massive pothole. CBS 42 investigated the problem he was having […]
Formal charges have been filed against the man and woman who led a Homewood police officer on a chase that ended with the officer being seriously injured. Tryriq McCall, 20, who was wanted on a failure to appear warrant on a murder charge, is now charged with second-degree stolen property ant attempting to elude. He will be held without bond in the Jefferson County Jail.
