Thomas 'Tom' Edward McGuckin, 1941-2022

Thomas "Tom" Edward McGuckin of Perrysburg, a retired business owner and automotive executive, died Tuesday in StoryPoint Waterville. He was 81.

He had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, said John McGuckin, a son.

“He was a driven man,” the son said. “He was driven to succeed and do his best in everything.

It was also very important for him to provide for his family and make sure that the children were taken care of and were wanting for nothing,” Mr. McGuckin said.

The elder Mr. McGuckin retired around 2007 after at least 10 years as plant manager at Bunting Bearings LLC in Holland and nearly 45 years in the automotive business.

Before Bunting Bearings, he held executive and senior executive positions at different times with the Ford Motor Company for many years and with Jeep for several years.

Additionally, Mr. McGuckin and the late Sam Aldridge, his best friend, owned and operated the former E&K Contract Haulers, a Toledo-area trucking company, from its inception about 2000 until they closed the business around the time Mr. McGuckin retired from Bunting Bearings.

He was also the traffic and transportation manager for Ford Company’s Maumee stamping plant in the mid-1970s, when he was part of a company expansion team that opened that plant.

Additionally, Mr. McGuckin and his wife of 58 years Alice McGuckin owned and operated Shoreline Cafe on Matzinger Road in Toledo from around 1976, when they bought it, until 1996 when they sold it to focus on their retirement plans.

In retirement, they enjoyed visiting their grandchildren's sports and social events, watching news entertainment shows and movies on television at their Perrysburg home, and gambling in Las Vegas.

Mr. McGuckin was born Jan. 1, 1941, in Detroit to Rose and Joe McGuckin, one of 11 siblings.

He was the youngest of seven brothers, whom he looked up to, which contributed to the strength of his character, his son said. All of his brothers were war veterans — one of them had served in World War II and at least some of the rest in the Korean War, Mr. McGuckin said.

A 1959 Holy Redeemer High School, Detroit, graduate, the elder Mr. McGuckin volunteered for the Navy soon after his graduation and then had clerical duties at Naval Station Norfolk until his honorable discharge in the early 1960s.

He then returned to Detroit to work at a Ford Motor Company business office. While there, he got an associate’s degree in traffic management from Henry Ford Community College. He later attended the University of Toledo for at least two years, while continuing to work for Ford in the Toledo area.

In 1963, he married Alice Mistor. They brought up three sons together. She died Sept. 13, 2021.

Surviving are their sons, Thomas, John, and Timothy McGuckin, and eight grandchildren.

Services will be private.

Arrangements are by Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home, Perrysburg.