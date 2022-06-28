ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Protect children from childhood diseases

By The Blade Editorial Board
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

The measles. It was once a dreaded and dangerous childhood disease.

It’s been eliminated. Right?

Wrong.

In Ohio, the first case of an infected child since 2019 was reported by the Department of Health.

The child is 17 months old.

The need for routine childhood vaccinations against diseases including measles, polio, diphtheria, mumps, and rubella shouldn’t fall victim to the controversies over the coronavirus vaccine.

The number of Ohio children not fully vaccinated for childhood diseases continues to lag. Only about 76 percent of Ohio children are on track with recommended childhood vaccination.

That’s dangerous for the children, other children, and the society at large.

The reason these vaccines remain necessary? Because they save the lives of children.

Take the example of measles.

Nearly 1 to 3 of every 1,000 children who get measles will die from respiratory and neurologic complications, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Other complications include stunting the intellectual growth of a child and deafness.

Like many childhood diseases, measles is extraordinarily contagious. If one person has measles, up to 90 percent of those who come into contact with that person and who are not immune will also become infected, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

It’s critical that parents get their children to the doctor and get their routine vaccinations. If a parent has questions about vaccinations, ask your health-care provider.

Doctors and nurses treat our children when they are sick. They can also help parents prevent their children from becoming sick.

Doctors, nurses, and other health-care providers can help allay parental fears by focusing on routine childhood vaccinations. That’s a better approach than confusing parents with extended discussions or prodding about whether a child should get a coronavirus vaccination.

Parents want to protect their children. Protecting children from serious childhood diseases is a simple process.

A moment of pain from a needle can spare a child suffering and worse.

Update those vaccinations now.

