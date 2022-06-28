ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five-Star Safety Becomes 7th Texas Commit Since Arch Manning

By Jelani Scott
 2 days ago

The Longhorns hooked another top 2023 recruit on Monday in safety Derek Williams of New Iberia, Louisiana.

Less than a week after landing top QB recruit Arch Manning , Texas has officially hooked yet another five-star prospect from the Class of 2023.

Safety Derek Williams from Westgate High School in New Iberia, La. announced his commitment to the Longhorns on Twitter Monday, spurning offers from Alabama, Miami, Clemson, Texas A&M, LSU, and Oklahoma.

Williams’s commitment gives Texas the No. 3 ranked recruiting class in the country, according to 24/7 Sports.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, Williams is the seventh player to commit to the program since Manning made his announcement last Thursday. The Louisiana product admitted in an interview with ESPN on Monday that his decision was influenced by his fellow five-star commit and future teammate.

“That kind of shocked me,” said Williams, who made his official visit to Austin on Sunday. “I knew [Manning] was [likely] going there, but I was just making sure. That impacted my decision going [to Texas].””

In addition to adding Williams, Texas has recently landed four-star linebacker Liona Lefau out of Hawaii and receiver Jonah Wilson from Houston, as well as four offensive linemen. One of those newcomers is another four-star recruit in Jaydon Chatman from nearby Harker Heights.

Ranked third in the nation among safeties, Williams recorded 145 tackles last season en route to being named Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year in Class 4A by the Louisiana Sports Writer’s Association.

AUSTIN, TX
AUSTIN, TX
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
