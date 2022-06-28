ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Music Exec Chaka Zulu Shot In Atlanta, Twitter Is Livid & Extends Prayers

By Alvin aqua Blanco
 2 days ago

Source: Jeff Schear / Getty

The Hip-Hop music industry is reeling after renowned executive Chaka Zulu was shot on Sunday (June 26) in Atlanta. The Disturbing Tha Peace co-founder is expected to recover and is reportedly in critical but stable condition

11 Alive reports that Chaka Zulu, Ludacris’ longtime manager, shot in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta according to police. Zulu was one of three men who were shot off Peachtree Road around 11:35 p.m. Per Fox 5 Atlanta , police responded to the parking lot of APT 4B, a restaurant that Zulu owns, which is part of a strip of businesses near Peachtree Creek, located at 2293 Peachtree Road.

Unfortunately, one of the men who police found shot did not survive his injuries after all three were taken to a local hospital.  Police believe the shooting stemmed from an argument , but they didn’t provide many more details. The shooter is still at large.

Like his longtime business partner Ludacris, Chaka Zulu also got his start in the radio side of the music industry. With the Atlanta rapper not getting serious looks for his rhymes skills, then known as Chris Luva Luva, he and Zulu (and the latter’s brother, Jeff Dixon) pooled their resources to launch DTP Records independently. They would release Luda’s debut, Incognegro , which gained the attention of  Def Jam South, which picked up the album and repackaged it as Back For The First Time , and the rest is rap history.

Zulu continued to gain respect as music, helping to guide Luda’s career and having a hand in launching the likes of Chingy, 2 Chainz (as part of Playaz Circle), Bobby Valentino and more. He also gained a reputation as one of the most even keel and peaceful personalities in the business, so to hear that he was shot in Atlanta has thrown his fans, friends and peers for a loop.

Get well soon Chaka Zulu. See reactions to this debacle in the gallery.

This story is developing.

