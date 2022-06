While quite a few anime adaptations might spring from the medium of manga, there is an ever-growing number of television and movie projects that first got their starts thanks in part to light novel series. Such is the case with Date A Live, the story of Shodi and his friends as they live in a world of "Spirits" as creator Kōshi Tachibana and illustrator Tsunako brought the series to life in 2011. With the fourth season recently drawing to a close following twelve episodes, the series wasted little time in confirming that season five was in the works, with the character designer of the franchise releasing new art to get fans hyped for the return of the franchise.

COMICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO