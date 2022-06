The City of Asheville is launching a pilot grant opportunity this summer that will fund programs that address the opportunity gap for school-aged youth. Through feedback from the Housing & Community Development Committee (HCD), community members, and Community & Economic Development Department staff, work is underway to refine the scope of the Strategic Partnership Fund (SPF) program to address impacts of the opportunity gap by supporting school-aged youth in and out of the classroom.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO