A message from the Center for Closing the Health Gap. A look back on the first summer of COVID-19, 2020, we find a country that had just passed the milestone of two million cases and the very depressing occurrence of over 114,000 deaths. We were coming out of Memorial Day gatherings and expecting 140,000 Americans dead by July 4, 2020. There was a 2.4 times higher death rate among African Americans vs White Americans from COVID-19. We had no national policy to compensate for the unequal economic impact of the virus nor to address PPE (personal protective equipment) needs of working people and the public.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO