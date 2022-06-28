ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Andolini’s Pizzeria featured on national television

 2 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Andolini’s Pizzeria was recently featured on national television.

They were featured on the Cooking Channel’s ‘Carnival Eats’, a show about unique carnival food and recipes. Sunday’s episode featured the food Andolini’s served up at Tulsa Oktoberfest.

FOX23 spoke with the owner of Andolini’s during their viewing party of the episode.

Mike Bausch, the owner of Andolini’s Pizzeria, said he was very proud to represent Tulsa.

“Anytime there is something that takes the culinary scene of Tulsa and evaluates it to the national stage, we’re stocked about it. Whether it’s us or anyone. And we are very proud and happy it was us and that we are letting America know there is some cool stuff happening in Tulsa,” Bausch said.

In honor of the episode airing, all Andolini’s locations will be serving Oktoberfest-style beers and the dish featured on the episode all week long.

