Asheville, NC

Malvern Thrills Brings Free Water Fun Days to Malvern Hills Park This Summer

asheville.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the news that Malvern Hills Pool will not open following safety concerns with its drainage and suction system, Asheville Parks & Recreation has planned a series of free water-based programming to take place throughout the summer titled Malvern Thrills. The department’s Rec n Roll mobile recreation van will...

www.asheville.com

Comments / 0

 

WLOS.com

Fun, festivities, fireworks: Where to celebrate July 4th in the mountains

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Celebrate the Fourth of July in the mountains! Here's a list of events and firework displays for 2022. Fourth of July fun returns to downtown Asheville after two years off during the pandemic. Ingles Independence Day Celebration is a free event that features The Ultimate Air Dogs, live music, local food and craft beverages, and a fireworks extravaganza.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Honey and Salt restaurant in Flat Rock closes

FLAT ROCK, N.C. (WLOS) — Staffing shortages are being blamed for the closing of another mountain business. The owners of Honey and Salt said that after five years of business, they're closing up shop. The Flat Rock location temporarily shut down in May because of staffing issues. The owners...
FLAT ROCK, NC
Elle Marshall

Old Local Disco Now a Restaurant

Rye Knot - This unassuming establishment tucked away behind a strip mall, is a little piece of Asheville nostalgia. Co-owner Ed talks of the building's roots, “It was originally an old disco called the Cosmic Ballroom. Some menu item names give a nod to their history.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Lifestyle
thelaurelofasheville.com

Food & Drink: The Scotsman Public House

The Scotsman Public House in downtown Waynesville is a true Scots-Irish pub, paying homage not only to the long and storied Scottish history of its owners Makyia Thayne-Hoyt Blair and Scot Blair, but also “to all of the Scots-Irish that settled hundreds of years ago here in the beautiful backcountry of North Carolina,” says Makyia, who is also the pub’s general manager.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
asheville.com

Ingles Independence Day Celebration Returns to Pack Square Park

The Ingles Independence Day Celebration is back in downtown Asheville on Monday, July 4, 2022. As always, the festival is free and open to the public. The celebration is produced by the Asheville Downtown Association in partnership with the City of Asheville. The event will feature: Ultimate Air Dogs, local...
ASHEVILLE, NC
asheville.com

Asheville Outlets Announces Opening of Lee

Asheville Outlets has announced the opening of Lee | Wrangler, bringing together two of the most iconic and beloved denim brands under one roof. The new store will offer amazing prices on a wide array of Lee and Wrangler denim and casual apparel for men and women. “We are delighted...
ASHEVILLE, NC
travelnoire.com

Heading To North Carolina? Here's How To Spend 48 Hours In Black-Owned Asheville

The Culture contributed heavily to Asheville and that continues to this day. This charming city is well-known for its art galleries, thriving culinary scene, and architecture; a blend of Art Deco, Neoclassical, and Art Beaux. Speaking of architecture, Asheville is home of the Biltmore House, the largest, privately-owned home in the US. It is also home to many Black-owned businesses.
ASHEVILLE, NC
iheart.com

The Earth Moves...Again!

After the recent 3.4 magnitude quake in Kersahw County, the earth has moved again. This time the United States Geological Survey reports an earthquake happened near the South Carolina/North Carolina state line this morning. It said the two-point-one magnitude quake was centered about two miles from Hendersonville, North Carolina. No...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
asheville.com

Hot Rods Hit the Asheville Tourists in Series Opener

The Bowling Green Hot Rods came into McCormick Field on Tuesday night with a statement. The first-half Southern division champions moved to 4-0 on the season against the Asheville Tourists with a 14-5 series opening win. The Tourists fell behind 3-0 during the Hot Rods’ first two innings before Luis...
ASHEVILLE, NC
ourstate.com

Rice Among the Hmong in McDowell County

On the eastern end of the state, rice farmers focus on Carolina Gold, grown in fields. In the Piedmont and into the foothills, rice is cultivated in a totally different way by the Hmong, an ethnic group that left Laos and other nearby countries after the Vietnam War and resettled in western North Carolina, drawn to a landscape and a climate that are similar to what they knew back home.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
asheville.com

Fresh at Farmers Markets This Week

Summer has officially arrived, and with it has come plenty of new fruits and berries at farmers markets this week! Be sure to arrive early to get in on some of the goodness. Creasman Farms brought their first picking of peaches this season to Asheville City Market last week. For more peaches, also keep an eye out for Lyda and Sons Family Orchard at Weaverville Tailgate Market or Bright Branch Farm at East Asheville Tailgate Market! In addition to peaches, we’re starting to see more of our favorite seasonal berries making their long-awaited return to markets as well! Full Sun Farm and Flying Cloud Farm brought some delicious blueberries to the River Arts District and North Asheville markets. McConnell Farms also had blackberries at North Asheville Tailgate Market. Bear Necessities has had red and golden raspberries for the past few weeks at Asheville City Market and West Asheville Tailgate Market.
ASHEVILLE, NC
asheville.com

City of Asheville Announces Strategic Partnership Grant Pilot Supporting School-aged Children

The City of Asheville is launching a pilot grant opportunity this summer that will fund programs that address the opportunity gap for school-aged youth. Through feedback from the Housing & Community Development Committee (HCD), community members, and Community & Economic Development Department staff, work is underway to refine the scope of the Strategic Partnership Fund (SPF) program to address impacts of the opportunity gap by supporting school-aged youth in and out of the classroom.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Mountain Projects takes steps forward in Jackson County

Mountain Projects had much to celebrate last week. Last Tuesday, the nonprofit welcomed Reginald Speight, Director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s North Carolina Office of Rural Development, who spoke to a round table at Mountain Projects’ new Sylva office. Speight outlined current initiatives available to rural communities in the mountains. The round table featured several local entities, from municipal governments to other nonprofits. Following the roundtable, a groundbreaking ceremony was held at the future site of Harris Estates.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

