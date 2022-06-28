ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

AP PHOTOS: The iPhone at 15, through pro photographers' eyes

By The Associated Press
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This week marks 15 years since the iPhone first went on sale and ushered in a new era: the age of the smartphone. It’s hard to imagine today how different mobile access was before that evening of June...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Android Authority

A look inside the optics expertise behind a smartphone born for photography

Together, vivo and ZEISS partner on a shared vision to push the limits of mobile imaging. Note: This is part of a series of interviews about vivo’s cutting-edge technology. For more, read about the making of a vivo photography flagship. When your strategy is “camera first,” it certainly helps...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Photography#Travel Photography#Street Photography#Slr Cameras#Smart Phone#Ios#Associated Press#Ap
SFGate

They danced and died: Tragic teen party mystery in S. Africa

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South African authorities were seeking answers Monday, a day after 21 underage teenagers partying after the end of school exams died in a mysterious incident at a nightclub. The bodies of many of the victims, the youngest a 13-year-old girl, were discovered by police lying on tables, slumped in chairs and couches, and sprawled on the dancefloor of the club in the early hours of Sunday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Country
Philippines
Country
Argentina
Gadget Flow

Vivint Camera Collection has the Outdoor Camera Pro, Doorbell Camera Pro & Indoor Camera

Items not sold separately. Vivint customers must spend $599 on equipment. Deter would-be thieves from entering your home when you have the Vivint Camera Collection. Designed with smart detect and deter features, this series includes the Outdoor Camera Pro, Doorbell Camera Pro, and Indoor Camera. The Outdoor Camera Pro has built-in threat deterrence that actually detects threats and uses light and sound to stop them. Additionally, it has 2 detection zones, 1080p resolution, and a 4k sensor with 3x zoom. With the Doorbell Camera Pro, you get package detection, a 180° x 180° field of view, and Video Playback. Moreover, the Indoor Camera lets you speak through the camera using the Vivint app, so you can talk to pets, kids, and others. In fact, those at home can connect with you by simply tapping a button on the camera.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Motorola Moto Edge 30 hands on (Video)

The Motorola Moto Edge 30 smartphone was made official back in April and the handset is designed to be a mid-range device. The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Motorola Moto Edge 30 smartphone and its range of features. Watch this video on YouTube.
CELL PHONES
SFGate

Russian superyacht seized by US arrives in San Diego Bay

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A $325 million superyacht seized by the United States from a sanctioned Russian oligarch arrived in San Diego Bay on Monday. The 348-foot-long (106-meter-long) Amadea flew an American flag as it sailed past the retired aircraft carrier USS Midway and under the Coronado Bridge. The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
notebookcheck.net

Huawei MatePad Paper finally arrives in Europe with an M-Pencil and Paper Folio Cover for €499

Huawei has finally started selling the MatePad Paper, having announced the device in February at MWC 2022. To recap, the MatePad Paper has a 10.3-inch and 1,872 x 1,404-pixel E Ink display with a 227 PPI pixel density and an 86.3% screen-to-body ratio. Incidentally, the greyscale panel has 32-stage backlighting, theoretically making it possible to use the device in various light conditions.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy