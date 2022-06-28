AP PHOTOS: The iPhone at 15, through pro photographers' eyes

Items not sold separately. Vivint customers must spend $599 on equipment. Deter would-be thieves from entering your home when you have the Vivint Camera Collection. Designed with smart detect and deter features, this series includes the Outdoor Camera Pro, Doorbell Camera Pro, and Indoor Camera. The Outdoor Camera Pro has built-in threat deterrence that actually detects threats and uses light and sound to stop them. Additionally, it has 2 detection zones, 1080p resolution, and a 4k sensor with 3x zoom. With the Doorbell Camera Pro, you get package detection, a 180° x 180° field of view, and Video Playback. Moreover, the Indoor Camera lets you speak through the camera using the Vivint app, so you can talk to pets, kids, and others. In fact, those at home can connect with you by simply tapping a button on the camera.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO