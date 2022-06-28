ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Store Shop Owner Expresses Concern Over FDA Attempt to Ban Juul

By Runako Gee, Earl Stoudemire
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Juul is appealing the FDA’s decision to ban the selling of its products still on store shelves.

In the appeal process, smoke shop owners in Waco say this is the beginning of a slippery slope for other items they sell.

Very few smoke shops in Waco still sell juul’s, but the closest products to Juul are e-cigs and vapes.

“I haven’t really had the craving for any kind of like tobacco products like I used to. It kind of got me off the craving.”

Joseph Soriano has been using vapes for over 10 years.

Seeing the FDA’s attempt to ban Juul, he wants a free market, but would like more information on the product.

“You know a testing kind of regimen, or at least products that could could prove that these products are safely tested or made in America…”

At Glass Phoenix, vapes are a staple item.

“We’ve got all of these disposable vapes on the shelf right here, and I’d say it’s probably about 20-30% of our revenue overall,” said Katy Ellis, owner of Glass Phoenix. “That’s a huge chunk of change. You know, over a year.”

Ellis believes the banning process is trying to reverse how nicotine is consumed, and will impact our health.

“Companies are saying, oh, well, we should go back to tobacco based nicotine, but frankly, synthetic nicotine is safer,” said Ellis. “Usually when you’re talking about synthetics, you know, people think of spice, K2, all of that. You’re thinking of something that’s very negative, but tobacco based nicotine actually has more carcinogens.”

Seeing the demand from customers wanting vapes and e-cigs, shoppers like Soriano say added taxes would leave a bad taste in his mouth.

“Raising the price of it, that way might be something that would dissuade me. Only because everything else is so expensive as well” said Soriano. “That would be a non-priority that would go me for me personally. I would be really against such a thing.”

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Adoption Agencies Anticipate More Work Post Roe V. Wade

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Supreme Court’s decision on Roe V. Wade is starting to make potential parents think about their future choices. For parents not ready or able to take care of their child adoption agencies are preparing for change. The Executive Director of Nightlight Christian Adoptions, Nancy Rothe, anticipates more expectant mothers […]
WACO, TX
Firework and Burn Ban in McLennan County

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Hot and dry conditions in Central Texas have forced several counties to put burn bans in place days before Fourth of July celebrations. “We’re having more fires now than we have had in the last several months. The trend is is getting worse,” says McLennan County Judge Scott Felton. […]
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
Uptick in catalytic converter thefts

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department has seen 85 catalytic converter theft cases since April. At this time last year, there were 169 converters stolen. In 2022 so far, there are 184. Thefts from three Toyota Tundras were reported Thursday night. Waco PD says Toyotas and Mitsubishis are the most common for […]
WACO, TX
Waco personalities win 2022 Barbara Jordan Media Award

AUSTIN / WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people from the Waco area are among the winners of the 2022 Barbara Jordan Media Award. Dr. John C. Bullion and Pam Humphrey, of Waco’s ESC Region #12, have won in the “Podcast” category with their episode “Loving Students Doesn`t Lower Expectations” from “SPEDTalk with Pam & […]
WACO, TX
Two trapped after trench collapse in Jarrell

JARRELL, Texas (FOX 44) – There are reports that two people are trapped in a 17-foot trench in the Jarrell area. The Temple Police Department tells FOX 44 News that Temple Fire and Rescue has sent a Special Operations team to assist. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.
JARRELL, TX
Bobcats host summer basketball camp

SAN ANGELO, TX — San Angelo Central kicked off their summer basketball camp on Monday morning hosting 200 players from all over West Texas. The camp focuses on the fundamentals of basketball, improving basketball skills and becoming a better player. “You look at the turn out. We have almost 200 kids that are represented in […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
