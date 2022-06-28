UDOT asking for public input on future of Bangerter Highway

SALT LAKE COUNTY — The Utah Department of Transportation is seeking to update Bangerter Highway by removing all the remaining stoplights, but it first wants to hear from those who use it.

So far, UDOT has removed 10 stoplights from intersections on the highway and replaced them with freeway-style interchanges.

This week, they are hosting "open houses" for the possible future conversion of the intersections with Bangerter from 4100 South in West Valley City to California Avenue in Salt Lake City. These will include the chance to both learn about the proposals and to give feedback.

This is part of the environmental impact review for the project, which UDOT said will likely not begin until 2028.

"The scoping period is an opportunity for the public to tell the study team what is most important to them as the new freeway system between 4100 South and California Avenue is designed," UDOT wrote in an announcement Monday. "Information from the community about things like traffic, walking and biking needs, property impacts and access to and from Bangerter will help inform the study and shape what changes are made to the highway."

The open house sessions will take place at Granger High School, located at 3580 S. 3600 West in West Valley City, at the following times:



Tuesday (June 28) —11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday (June 29) — 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

UDOT said it will have Spanish-speaking team members there.

For those unable to attend in person, the same information can be found on UDOT's website . Feedback can also be emailed to bangerter@utah.gov or physically mailed to:

Bangerter Environmental Studies

c/o Horrocks Engineers

1265 Fort Union Blvd., Ste. 200

Cottonwood Heights, UT 84047

Next year, UDOT is scheduled to start building four more interchanges between Bluffdale and Taylorsville (2700 West, 13400 South, 9800 South and 4700 South).

"According to UDOT traffic projections, when the Bangerter Highway freeway conversion is complete and all intersections have their stoplights removed, the time it will take to drive on Bangerter Highway from I-15 in Draper to the Salt Lake City International Airport will be reduced by up to 20 minutes," the press release read.