HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Rose Amela Muriale, of Huntington, WV, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Monsignor Dean Borgmeyer. Rite of Burial will be on Saturday, July 2, 2022, alongside her husband at Holy Cross Cemetery, Clarksburg, WV.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 16 HOURS AGO